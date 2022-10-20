Moss: Book II Officially Launches Onto Steam VR

Polyarc had some awesome news today as they have officially launched Moss: Book II onto Steam VR six months after its initial release. The game had already been released on PlayStation VR as well as Meta Quest, giving players on those two platforms a chance to experience the exciting puzzle-adventure sequel when it first dropped. Well, whatever exclusivity that originally tied to them is now gone, and Steam players now have full access to it today. Along with the release, the team revealed they have submitted the game's original soundtrack to the Grammy's for consideration, which, if it happened to win, would make it one of the few video game soundtracks to ever make it that far. We got a couple of quotes for the team about the release below.

"The Moss franchise has quickly become a 'must-play' for all VR users with its unique take on first-person/co-op gameplay, absolutely stunning environments, storytelling, and characters as rich as real life," said Doug Burton, lead designer, Polyarc. "Players have been asking for Steam support since we launched Book II, and now we're able to bring them the experience they've been patiently waiting for on their preferred headsets. And we can't wait to hear what they think."

"The original Moss holds a very special place in my heart, and Moss: Book II is an extremely personal score," said two-time BAFTA award-winning composer Jason Graves. "Adding new instruments to the ensemble, I put together a small 'pub band' of soloists to underscore Quill's heroism and heartbreak and even acquired a beautiful baby grand piano that acts as the heart and soul of the score, performing most cues live on the piano, then adding other instruments to flesh out the themes. I hope this soundtrack takes players back to the magical world of Moss with every listening."