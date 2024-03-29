Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo IV, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo

Mother's Blessing Returns To Diablo IV This Weekend

Blizzard Entertainment has brought back Mother's Blessing this weekend for Diablo IV, as well as implimented ray tracing!

Blizzard Entertainment has brought back the Mother's Blessing event to Diablo IV this weekend, as they have also incorporated ray tracing into the game. Running until April 2, all players will earn Experience and Gold at a 35% increased rate, giving you a chance to really roll in both if you're a maniac. This bonus applies to both Seasonal and Eternal Realms, all World Tiers, and also stacks. So you're encouraged to pair it with Elixirs and the Urn of Aggression to get the most out of when killing Monsters. The team has also implemented ray tracing into the game, with a blog about it, giving players the option to turn it on for both PC and consoles. We have the finer details of both below.

Diablo IV – Mother's Blassing

An alluring glow descends across the land, increasing the clarity and temperament of all stalwart demon slayers. Scholars have unlocked new secrets in their ancient tomes, while coffers threaten to burst with Gold unearthed from long-forgotten crypts. Make haste to hone your blade through a week of adventure and plunder to become the deadliest force in all of Sanctuary. Use this boost to carve through ranks of the Battle Pass, climb to higher Levels and World Tiers with burning swiftness, complete your Season Journey, and level multiple characters to their maximum potential. For those curious where to find this newfound boon, look for the in-game icon above your experience bar that signifies the increased rate of earning Gold and experience. The Blessed Mother's cruelty is matched by her generosity, but not for long. Gather round, stoke the fire, and rally your most savvy of companions to decimate demons with renewed fervor. Rise to new heights and earn more Experience and Gold for your bloodlust during Mother's Blessing!

Ray Tracing

PC

To enable ray tracing and other visual enhancements on PC, select 'Options' from the in-game Menu. Under 'Performance,' you can manually select the various visual improvements that have been included with this content update outlined in this blog. For additional details on which Graphics Cards are eligible for ray tracing, please see our Diablo IV System Requirements article here.

Console

On Console, Select 'Options' from the in-game Menu. From there, navigate to the 'Graphics' Tab. Under 'Performance,' select 'Enhanced Visuals.' This enables Enhanced Visuals on Console, feast your eyes on your improved ray tracing visuals! It increases the quality of textures like fur, hair, and fog. Shadows will have a more realistic response to light at various distances, and many reflections will be enhanced. In order not to compromise overall performance, this feature is locked at 30 FPS (frames per second) overall.

