Motorsport Games Inc. Announces NASCAR 21: Ignition

Motorsport Games Inc. announced this week that they will be releasing a brand new NASCAR racing title with NASCAR 21: Ignition. This is a fully licensed game designed to give you the complete NASCAR experience from getting the driver, to setting up the car, to racing down the track and crossing the checkered flag. The game will come with free downloadable upgrades and content to be released later down the road. Those who pre-order NASCAR 21: Ignition Standard or Champions Edition will be given early access to the game two days in advance, a "Traxion.gg" paint scheme, and an in-game career boost. Those who snag the Champions Edition will also get exclusive availability to unlock Bill Elliott as a playable character, which will include all of his paint schemes and the season pass, which will include all three DLC packs. The season pass will release additional paint schemes and three other NASCAR legend drivers as well. We got more info on the game below as pre-orders open today with a launch date of October 28th, 2021, for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Steam.

NASCAR 21: Ignition will be developed and published by Motorsport Games. The simulation will be powered by Unreal Engine and Studio 397's highly-acclaimed rFactor physics engine, giving users a more authentic driving experience, immersive gameplay, dynamic AI and stunning visuals. The game will come complete with official drivers, teams and tracks from the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series, including broadcast quality pre-race build up and post-race replays. All broadcast voice-over work will be provided by MRN Radio, the Voice of NASCAR. Drivers will be face-scanned into the game to provide their realistic representations, with heightened attention to detail regarding tracks, grandstands and pit experiences. With NASCAR 21: Ignition, Motorsport Games will provide fans with a bevy of new features and updates long anticipated by its player base. Players will have the ability to dive straight into the action with Race Now, competing as their favorite official driver from the Cup Series, or starting in the engaging career mode as they build their reputation in the sport and battle their way towards the championship. Career mode, which provides each user with driver-focused progression, with clear goals and structures on the road to glory. Online races will be supported for up to 40 players – a full NASCAR race grid – allowing friends and other players to battle from around the world.

"Motorsport Games is thrilled to offer our most true-to-life simulation of NASCAR to date with NASCAR 21: Ignition," said Dmitry Kozko, CEO of Motorsport Games. "We've designed this game with our fans and players in mind, bringing them features, modes and options they have long clamored for. NASCAR 21: Ignition captures the atmosphere, pageantry and fierce competition of the NASCAR Cup Series, while offering authenticity, competition and accessibility through the game's core foundations." "Our partners at Motorsports Games have dedicated an incredible amount of talent and resources towards completely redeveloping the game and delivering a product that our fans will be excited to play," said Nick Rend, Managing Director, Gaming and Esports at NASCAR. "NASCAR 21: Ignition utilizes Epic's Unreal Engine to bring the most realistic NASCAR race experience directly into the home of our fans, while introducing NASCAR-style racing to a broad audience of gamers."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: NASCAR 21: Ignition | Pre-Order 8-12-21 (https://youtu.be/SbM33pGP8B4)