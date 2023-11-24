Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: DDS x Narcos, True Games Syndicate

Movie Games Announces New Crossover Title: DDS x Narcos

Movie Games revealed a new title based on the Drug Dealer Simulator series, as players will be getting DDS x Narcos.

Join ex-CIA agent Daniel in a first-person quest to rule a drug empire.

Manage production, smuggling, and money laundering in the US and Mexico.

Your choices shape the storyline, leading to multiple possible endings.

Movie Games revealed a new Drug Dealer Simulator game with a crossover, as we'll be getting DDS x Narcos sometime next year. Developed by indie games studio True Games Syndicate, this will be a standalone crossover between the original DDS and the TV series Narcos, designed to be a first-person simulator about expanding your own drug empire in the middle of a run-down city. We have more info about the game below, along with an introduction trailer, as they are planning on releasing it sometime in 2024.

DDS x Narcos

"Life was good… Until it wasn't. I'm Daniel. I was fired by the CIA when they started covering the tracks of their illegal operations. And if that's not enough, my family in Mexico is going broke. They closed the factory, which was the only source of income in the town. Well, I own the factory now. But keeping it operational costs money. So now I'm going into the BUSINESS. After all, it's what I know. And I need to keep my family afloat. Play in the US as well as Mexico. Rule over a small town on the southern side of the border, where you will produce and package your product. Try to conquer the familiar Ghetto in the US and see it before it becomes the crime-ridden town you know from DDS. Smuggle the illegal product across the border to fulfill the orders and sell the product to dealers across the different states. Just don't get caught! Selling and distributing products is just a means to an end… Or is it? Will you stop once your family is safe again, or will you let the power and money corrupt you? Your partner doesn't seem too keen on getting out of the business, but you were offered a way out. Will you take it? The choice is yours."

Produce illegal products from scratch in your factory;

Explore the Mexican town and the American Ghetto;

Smuggle illegal products across the border and fulfill orders;

Launder dirty money;

Buy and upgrade hideouts;

Grow your influence and earn money;

Immerse yourself into the story of ex-CIA agent Daniel;

Make choices that affect the ending of your story.

