Moving Out Receives The New Movers In Paradise DLC

Team17, DevM Games, and SMG Studio gave released a new DLC pack for Moving Out as you get to be Movers In Paradise. The game had already received the Moving In update for free which is essentially the game in reverse. Now for $7.49, you can go back to moving people out of their homes, but this time along a sunny beachfront as you help people in lovely locales relocate their homes to somewhere else that's just as awesome. Enjoy the trailer for it below as the DLC pack is out now.

Set on Packmore Island, a short boat ride from the main game's original location of Packmore, Movers In Paradise DLC welcomes players to island life in full force; from curious crustaceans and mischievous monkeys, to ensnaring foliage and rising tides, the Furniture Arrangement and Relocations Technicians (F.A.R.Ts) have their work cut out for them. With ancient ruins hiding priceless gems, shipwrecks teeming with treasure, and ziplines aplenty to speed up the moving process, Movers in Paradise offers up 14 new levels for players to complete, alongside 10 new arcade levels to truly test their moving prowess.

Featuring a host colourful characters, eccentric environments, and physics-based fun, Moving Out offers up local multiplayer mayhem for up to four players, challenging them to relocate items into the waiting moving van in the quickest time. Beach appropriate attire is important for the correct handling of removal goods, and the four new movers provide just that; Tooki the toucan, Coco the coconut, Clawdius the crab, and Gilly the fish join the original cast of F.A.R.Ts.

Alongside today's launch is the wider release of the free Moving In update, which flips the game's core premise on its head and tasks players with unpacking the removals van across a dozen of Moving Out's original levels, positioning items in the correct locations as quickly as possible. The free update, which launched last month on Amazon Luna, also adds the option for players to customise their characters shirts, and debuts two new dance moves.