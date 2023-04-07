Mr. Sun's Hatbox Receives An April 2023 Release Date Raw Fury is set to release Mr. Sun's Hatbox for both the Nintendo Switch and on PC via Steam later this month.

Indie developer Kenny Sun and publisher Raw Fury confirmed today that they are releasing Mr. Sun's Hatbox for Steam and Nintendo Switch this month. The game has a weird premise with some fun pixel art, all wrapped into an adventure platformer where you're in search for your stolen hatbox, trying to get it back by any means necessary. We got the latest trailer below as the game will be released on April 20th, 2023.

"When the dastardly Mr. Moon and his troublemakers steal poor Mr. Sun's hatbox delivery, it's up to you as an honorable courier to get that hat back! Upgrade your HQ, build up a crew of reformed hat thieves, and go on dangerously ridiculous heists to get the job done. Whether you opt for careful stealth or charge into combat guns blazing, you'll don a whole closet of weapons and headgear with unique perks to return this stolen package to its rightful owner. Play campaign missions on your own or teamed up with a friend in co-op via local multiplayer* or Steam Remote Play Together. You can even face off with lasers, swords, cannons, pitchforks, rubber ducks, stale baguettes, a staff that turns enemies into frogs, and, of course, a variety of powerful hats in Deathmatch and Last One Standing multiplayer modes!"

Start small and build up a crew to take down the mischievous Mr. Moon and his cronies across a challenging variety of action-platformer missions.

Grow your base of operations to fuel even more daring feats. Build a brig to brainwash captives, a lab to experiment on your staff, a black market to purchase illicit contraband and more!

Eliminate Mr. Moon's minions, or capture them for your cause! Recruit a team of ex-crooks with an array of unique traits to use on future missions.

Collect over 50 hats with special properties, including Dynamite Headbands, Cardboard Boxes, Noise-Canceling Earphones and Jet Packs! Choose the best hats to complement your play style.

Play each mission solo or with a friend in co-op, then duke it out in Deathmatch and Last One Standing PvP modes via local multiplayer and Steam Remote Play Together.

Colorfully vibrant retro pixel art design from Mr. Kenny Sun, creator of visually stylish experiences like Circa Infinity and Yankai's Peak.