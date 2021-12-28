MSI Announces Withdraw Of Physical Presence At CES 2022

MSI has announced today that they will officially be pulling out of CES 2022 with their physical presence and will not be in Las Vegas. The company released a brief statement earlier today confirming their on-site CES physical presence in Las Vegas will be canceled "for the safety of all employees, customers, and fans". The move was done due to the rise in the COVID-19 Omicron variant that has cropped up over the past month. This does not mean they will not be a part of the event, however, as they have decided that all of the new items and products for 2022 will be showcased through virtual events. Here's a quick quote from the company.

"Since December, the rapidly spreading Omicron variant has brought the USA a surge of COVID-19 cases. The health and well-being of our employees, customers and fans are our top priority. Hence, we have decided not to participate in-person at CES 2022 and will join the show virtually with our online product launch," said Sam Chern, MSI Marketing Vice President.

Considering how close we are to the event, it wouldn't be too surprising if we didn't hear about more companies making the decision to either bail out of the event or stay with higher precautions. Below is all the info MSI released about their upcoming plans for the virtual displays, for those of you looking to check their stuff out next.

MSI has prepared MSI Gameverse and MSI-VERSE, two virtual events showcasing the new Gaming, Content Creation, Business & Productivity lineups along with peripherals and components for 2022. MSI Gameverse will be live on January 4, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. PDT, and the MSI-VERSE event will be available to view from January 5-8, 2022. MSI Gameverse will showcase the new 2022 laptop lineup, while MSI-VERSE consists of three series: Gaming, Content Creation, and Business & Productivity. In MSI-VERSE, fans can explore the latest hardware & software solutions, join streaming activities, play games, earn virtual coins, and get a chance to win grand prizes in an immersive and interactive way.