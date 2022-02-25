Multiplayer Brawler Title Skeleton Crew Coming To PC In June

Developer Cinder Cone and publisher Modern Wolf announced that their multiplayer brawler Skeleton Crew will be released in June. The game has a bit of a throwback feeling to Ghosts 'N Goblins, as you'll be making your way across haunted levels with all sorts of creates that go bump in the night trying to stop you. The slight change to all this is that you're not just going in alone with a small health bar, you're headed in as a team as you can play co-op with up to four players. The game currently has a free demo up on Steam as we speak for Steam Next Fest, as you can go try it out at the link above until February 28th. As for the main game itself, it will eventually be released on PC on June 16th, 2022. You can read more about the game below along with the super short teaser trailer, but we highly recommend trying the free demo to get the most out of it.

Welcome to the crumbling world of Karpathia where humans are the endangered species. Only the Yeoman Eldritch Extermination Team can protect humanity against the hordes of chaos. Fight battles solo or with friends in this frantic gothic butt brawler, platform-brawling, co-op adventure for 1-4 players. Experience fast paced tactical combat of Skeleton Crew as you battle a host of enemies, minibosses and giant bosses. Pick up, aim and kick everything you can lay your hands on – stunned foes, skulls, brains, rocks, cabbages or even friends. 12 playable diverse gothic heroes to find, recruit and upgrade. Unlock and collect an array of usable scrolls, potions, weapons, traps, staffs, grenade bags and many other items. 17 hand-crafted non-linear levels to explore across 3 vast regions. Lush, hand-painted artwork complemented by glossy VFX depicts an atmospheric world of ghosts, demons and ghouls that chills and charms.