Multiplayer Chess Online Launches On International Chess Day

Multiplayer Chess Online will be launched on July 20 as part of International Chess Day, brinnging a new way to play for chess fanatics.

Article Summary Multiplayer Chess Online debuts on International Chess Day, July 20th.

Experience chess with 11 difficulty levels and real-time online matches.

Accessible via Arkadium.com, no downloads needed, compatible with all devices.

Dive into chess history and join a new generation of fans with online play.

Online game developer Arkadium has launched a brand new game ahead of International Chess Day, as they have created Multiplayer Chess Online. Unlike previous versions where its just a player versus the PC, this game will offer public and private matches in traditional chess with 11 difficulty levels ranging from beginners all the way to Grandmaster. You can spectate games as well as check in on others you know to see how your skills match up. You can read up more about the game below before it launches on Saturday.

Multiplayer Chess Online

Just in time for chess fans worldwide, Multiplayer Chess Online will offer players the ability to play with others in real-time matches – family, friends, and other players. The game is free to play and available on Arkadium.com, which is easily accessible and supports all connected devices – PC, mobile, and tablets. No downloads are required, which supports the ease and benefits of BBGs for the masses.

Every chess master was once a beginner, so players can try to hone their skills by first playing in the Multiplayer Chess Online private matches, as well as also playing the Chess Online game from Arkadium which has been a fan favorite for over ten years… so for International Chess, Arkadium has two great chess game options for people to play and checkmate! Chess is one of the most popular games in the world and is considered one of the oldest and top board games of all time. It's been played since around 1200 CE, and its foray into interactive entertainment as a game continues to offer more enjoyment to new generations of fans on a global scale. Moreover, this new game from Arkadium offers fans an opportunity to play with others in real-time, which adds to the fun and excitement with family, friends, and others.

