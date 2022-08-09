Multiplayer Party Game Block'Em Will Release In September

Curve Games revealed today they will be releasing Cat Shawl Games' upcoming multiplayer party title Block'Em this September. This is a fun little platforming racing title of sports where you all play as these marshmallow-looking creatures who have the ability to create blocks in front of them or destroy blocks one at a time. Each of you will reach against the others through winding mazes and challenging levels in which you are all trying to make it to the end and claim the small floating cube that acts as the cheese at the end of a maze. The game is clearly taking inspiration from a couple of other indie titles near the same genre, but putting them to different uses. You can check out the latest trailer for the game down below as they will be releasing it onto Steam on September 8th, 2022.

Cute, addictive and fast paced party game to be enjoyed by 2-4 players. Outsmarting your opponent with cunning moves is easier said than done. Watch out, it's not just fireballs you might have to dodge – Block'Em may bring out your competitive side! An exciting mix of platform and puzzle, Block'Em is an action-filled block-building party game for 2 to 4 players. The controls are simple but the road to victory is complex: players must be the first to reach the goal or be the last Blocky standing. Marvelous Multiplayer – Up to 4 players online and local co-op

Build Bridges or Burn them – An exciting mix of platform and puzzle! Find your way through the vibrant, chaotic arena. Watch out for the fireballs!

Push Friendships to the brink – Block'Em brings out your competitive side. A sure way to make friendships stronger… or not!

May the best Block win! – Beat your opponents in a race to the finish or be the last Block to survive.