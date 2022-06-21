MultiVersus Releases New Extended 2v2 Gameplay Video

WB Games has dropped a brand new extended video this week for their upcoming game MultiVersus, showing off more of the 2v2 combat. The video features four amazing players from the fighting game community as ApologyMan (playing as Tom & Jerry) and Brokkr (playing as Superman) represent the Blue Team as they faced off against the Red Team of Spooky (playing as Shaggy) and Leviathan (playing as Velma) in an intense series of matches in the closed beta, along with FGC commentators Sharpie, AJAX, and IFC YipeS, providing the play-by-play. You're getting nearly 30 minutes of intense gameplay between the group, as this is set to help promote the up[coming 2v2 tournament for the game that will be held at the Evolution Championship Series 2022 (Evo), which you can apply to compete in at this link as it will take place from August 5th-6th at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada with a $100k prize pool on the line.

MultiVersus will showcase a variety of beloved heroes and personalities to team up with or compete against in epic battles, including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn (DC Super Heroes & DC Super-Villains); Shaggy (Scooby-Doo); Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes); Arya Stark (Game of Thrones); Tom and Jerry (Tom and Jerry); Jake the Dog and Finn the Human (Adventure Time); Steven Universe and Garnet (Steven Universe); an extraordinary original creature named Reindog; and many more to come. Featuring matches with a strong emphasis on online cooperative gameplay, every fighter will be outfitted with a deep set of combat mechanics that distinguish the game's fresh take on 2 vs. 2 gameplay. This allows combatants to boast customizable movesets that combine dynamically with other characters as they battle for supremacy. From Wonder Woman and her Lasso of Truth attack being unexpectedly paired with Shaggy and his sandwich projectile, to Arya Stark's face-swapping ability being used to complement Superman's laser vision, the impossible can become possible through surprising team combinations and matchups. The game's fun filled multiplayer bouts can be set against the backdrop of various reimagined environments from awe-inspiring worlds, such as Batman's Batcave, Jake and Finn's Tree Fort and many others. MultiVersus will also include intense 1 vs. 1 clashes and a 4-player free-for-all mode where only one fighter can come out on top.