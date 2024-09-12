Posted in: Games, MultiVersus, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: nubia, powerpuff girls

MultiVersus Releases Season 3 Trailer & Character Details

MultiVersus has a new trailer out for Season 3, as we'll see all three of the Powerpuff Girls, as well as Nubia from DC Comics

Article Summary Season 3 of MultiVersus introduces the Powerpuff Girls and Nubia from DC Comics as new characters.

Watch the new trailer showcasing the Powerpuff Girls' fighting abilities and their Assassin class role.

New character variants include Rowdyruff Boys and Dynamo Suits for the Powerpuff Girls.

Explore the battle-torn "Destroyed" City of Townsville map coming later in the season.

WB Games has released an all-new trailer and info for the next season of MultiVersus, as we'll see several new additions for Season 3. All three members of the Powerpuff Girls will be making their way to the game as part of the new season, as well as Nubia from DC Comics, who is the new Queen of The Amazons. We have more details on them below and the trailer above, as the content will be released on September 17, 2024.

Season 3

The heavy-hitting, superpowered trio of Blossom, Buttercup, and Bubbles will be flying in from Townsville to put all bad guys in their place. In the new trailer, The Powerpuff Girls' fighting skills as an Assassin class character are on full display, including their unique team-up abilities to punch, kick, and bash opponents together as one cohesive wrecking machine, along with each taking turns as the leader to put their own spin on special moves. The video also provides a first look at the Rowdyruff Boys and Dynamo Suits character variants for The Powerpuff Girls, available on September 17, along with a new battle-torn "Destroyed" version of the City of Townsville map that fans of the series will recognize, coming later in the season.

MultiVersus

In MultiVersus, the Multiverse is at your fingertips as you battle it out in intense 2v2 matches. Up against Batman & Shaggy? Try using Finn the Human & Tom and Jerry! This platform fighter lets you play out your fantasy matchups in a fun co-op or head-to-head fight for supremacy. Choose from an ever-expanding roster of iconic characters such as Harley Quinn, Tom and Jerry, Rick and Morty, Finn the Human, Black Adam, Gizmo, and an extraordinary creature named Reindog. Every fighter boasts unique abilities that pair dynamically with other characters.

