Posted in: Games, Gamescom, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: Gamescom 2023, murder on the orient express

Murder On The Orient Express Receives Its First Trailer

Microids dropped a new trailer for Murder On The Orient Express during Gamescom 2023, showing more of the Agatha Christie video game.

During Gamescom 2023, Microids released a new trailer for the Agatha Christie video game Murder On The Orient Express. When the game was announced a short time ago, it got a lot of buzz from fans of the author, as we're getting a modernized version of the classic murder mystery told in 2023. Players will take on the role of the famous detective Hercule Poirot and his new sidekick, Joanna Locke, as they set out to discover the truth behind the murder aboard the famous European train line. Enjoy the trailer below, as the game will be released on PC and all three major consoles on October 19th, 2023.

"On board the Orient Express, legendary detective Hercule Poirot solves the murder that has taken place on the prestigious train, surrounded by a cast of intriguing characters with their own secrets and motives. Solving the mystery won't be easy, and through numerous twists and turns, players will have to use their little grey cells and detective skills to unravel the truth and bring it to light."

Faithful, but fresh: The game is a faithful but fresh adaptation of the original story, with a new character named Joanna Locke added to the story. Playing as Joanna, players can exit the confines of the train during playable flashbacks.

The game is a faithful but fresh adaptation of the original story, with a new character named Joanna Locke added to the story. Playing as Joanna, players can exit the confines of the train during playable flashbacks. Embody the legendary detective Hercule Poirot: Enter Hercule Poirot's head to discover mind maps and make deductions as he navigates the puzzles and objects scattered throughout each chapter.

Enter Hercule Poirot's head to discover mind maps and make deductions as he navigates the puzzles and objects scattered throughout each chapter. A rich adventure with strong twists: Murder On the Orient Express is renowned for one of the most famous plot twists in literary history, and Microids' game is no exception. But with events taking place in 2023, the investigation will see players venture in new directions.

Murder On the Orient Express is renowned for one of the most famous plot twists in literary history, and Microids' game is no exception. But with events taking place in 2023, the investigation will see players venture in new directions. A brilliant detective and mystery game: Players will take on the roles of Poirot and Joanna, solve puzzles and make deductions to uncover the truth behind the murder. In a third-person view, players will inspect the environment and talk with the protagonists, searching for clues and confronting the suspects.

Players will take on the roles of Poirot and Joanna, solve puzzles and make deductions to uncover the truth behind the murder. In a third-person view, players will inspect the environment and talk with the protagonists, searching for clues and confronting the suspects. Full voice-over: Fully localized and dubbed in English, German and French.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!