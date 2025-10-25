Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: D-Cell Games, PlayStack, Unbeatable

Music Adventure Game Unbeatable Set For Early November Launch

Get ready to have a different kind of musical rhythm action adventure, as Unbeatable is coming to Steam in early November

Article Summary Unbeatable launches on Steam in early November, blending rhythm action and adventure gameplay.

Set in a world where music is outlawed, players join Beat, a rebellious musician dodging authorities.

Unique two-button rhythm mechanics combine with exploration, story choices, and massive concert setpieces.

Arcade mode offers tons of songs, modifiers, online features, and an evolving challenge board to conquer.

Indie game developer D-Cell Games and publisher Playstack have confirmed that their new game, Unbeatable, will be out in early November. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a rhythm adventure title in a world where music is illegal. So, of course, being a musician, you hit the road and do crimes as a band on the run! The game marries equal parts narrative, action, music, and adventure into one fun story that feels like what would happen if Scott Pilgrim were in a very different universe. Enjoy the trailer and details below as the game arrives on Steam on November 6, 2025.

Unbeatable

You know, when you explain an idea, the idea fundamentally changes. Unbeatable is an anime-juiced rhythm adventure where you (figuratively) destroy on stage while you (literally) destroy on stage. During rhythm gameplay, you only need two buttons: a button for up and a button for down. Simple to understand! The complicated part is doing it. Try not to get destroyed yourself. Half the game is walking around and taking things at your own pace. The other half is trying to keep up with ours.

The pink-haired girl is Beat, and she is you, and you have a lot of things to worry about. The cops are everywhere, and they are mad at you for what feels like no good reason. Though it doesn't help your case that you keep making friends with people that the cops are mad at for slightly better reasons. But what do I know? Talk to people, help them out (or don't, I'm not your mom!), play huge concerts, and punch cops. And then run away from the cops you punched. Also there are monsters or something. Not sure what's going on there?!?!

All of this culminates in massive setpieces where everything is at stake. The music got you here. It'll get you through it. Unbeatable's full arcade mode is an entire game by itself with its own progression system and a full online component. There's modifiers, tons of songs (with more to come!) and a whole challenge board to beat, with things to do that range from as simple as "beat a song on easy mode" to, one may presume, something as complicated as "solve an ancient riddle while skateboarding." That's not a real example.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!