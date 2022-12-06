Mythic Blade Event Begins Today In Pokémon GO With Keldeo Release

The Mythic Blade event is ushering in the release of Keldeo in Pokémon GO, but it is vitally important that players hoping to claim this new Mythical Pokémon open their app during the final two days of the event. Be sure to pay close attention to these details to ensure you don't miss Keldeo in Pokémon GO.

Here is what is happening in Pokémon GO during the Mythic Blade event:

Date and time: Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time

: Crabrawler Wild spawns: Mankey, Machop, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Hitmontop, Combusken, Makuhita, Meditite, and Monferno. Poliwrath and Crabrawler will be rare spawns.

Mankey, Machop, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Hitmontop, Combusken, Makuhita, Meditite, and Monferno. Poliwrath and Crabrawler will be rare spawns. Raids: Tier One: Meditite, Buizel, Timburr, Tympole Tier Five: Poliwrath, Aerodactyl, Skarmory, Breloom Tier Five until December 8th: Terrakion Tier Five starting December 8th: Virizion Mega Raids: Mega Aggron

Featured Attacks: When caught during the event, these Pokémon will have the following special Attacks: Terrakion will know Sacred Sword Virizion will know Sacred Sword Keldeo will know Sacred Sword

Collection Challenge: Rewards one Fast TM and one Charged TM, continuing the time-honored collection of making Trainers wonder why these exist.

Rewards one Fast TM and one Charged TM, continuing the time-honored collection of making Trainers wonder why these exist. Field Research task encounters: Galarian Farfetch'd, Hitmonlee, Hitmontop, Hitmonchan

There will be features exclusive to the ticketed research, including the Keldeo encounter. Here are the details for the Something Extraordinary Special Research in Pokémon GO:

Timing: Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

This is the most important part! To receive the Special Research, you must open Pokémon GO at some point between Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. and Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time. After you've received the Special Research, you can complete it at any time. Do not miss Keldeo for no reason! Mythical encounter: Keldeo in its Ordinary Form. Its Resolute Form will not yet be released.

Keldeo in its Ordinary Form. Its Resolute Form will not yet be released. Ticket-exclusive increased Incense encounters: Machop, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Hitmontop, Beldum, Tympole, Ferroseed.

Machop, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Hitmontop, Beldum, Tympole, Ferroseed. Other Special Research features: These include: Fighting-type and Water-type Pokémon encounters Keldeo Avatar T-Shirt 14 Rare Candies 12 Silver Pinap Berries 2 Incubators 2 Super Incubators 2 Incense "and more"

