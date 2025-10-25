Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Finite Reflection Studios, Mouseward

N64-Inspired Soulslike Game Mouseward Announced

Paying homage to the N64 titles of the '90s, we got our first look at the new Soulslike game Mouseward, coming to PC and consoles

Article Summary Mouseward is a new Soulslike adventure inspired by classic N64 games, coming to PC and consoles.

Play as a heroic Mouse Guard, defending a shattered kingdom and restoring it by collecting star fragments.

Experience challenging, stamina-based combat and master timing against a range of corrupted foes and bosses.

Explore non-linear levels filled with hidden paths, puzzles, diverse weapons, and unlockable abilities.

Indie game developer and publisher Finite Reflection Studios revealed their new N64-inspired title, Mouseward, which is currently in the works. This is an homage to all of the '90s adventure games of the era, with a bit of a Soulslike twist in a world where you are a member of the Royal Mouse Guard. Take up arms and defend the kingdom against all kinds of intruders who dare to cause harm to the kingdom you call home, as you'll collect celestial fragments and bring it back to its former glory. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game currently has no set release window.

Mouseward

A calamitous starfall has shattered a once bright kingdom. You, a loyal Mouse Guard fallen in the line of duty, are reawakened by its arcane power. With your oath unbroken even in death, you must take up your sword once more to protect the kingdom from a threat born of the heavens. The smallest of heroes can cast the longest of shadows. Can you restore light to a kingdom shrouded in darkness? Engage in deliberate, stamina-based combat where every move matters. Learn the patterns of a bestiary of corrupted foes, master your parries and dodges, and choose the perfect moment to strike. Death is a lesson, not an end.

Discover a variety of weapons, armor sets, and arcane abilities. Will you be a stoic knight with a sword and shield, a nimble archer who strikes from the shadows, or a powerful mage wielding the very power of the stars? Hunt for scattered star fragments, unlock powerful new abilities, and open secret paths in sprawling, non-linear levels packed with fearsome foes. A keen eye and a curious spirit are your greatest tools, the kingdom is filled with hidden passages, cryptic clues, and environmental puzzles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!