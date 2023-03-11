Nacon Connect 2023 Reveals Multiple Updates & New Titles Naccon held their Nacon Connect 2023 livestream this week, showing off new games on the way, and updating the progress of other titles.

Nacon launched their Nacon Connect 2023 livestream this week, going over more than a dozen titles both on the way and just announced. Along with the usual suspects we've been hearing about the past few month since Gamescom 2022, we got several new titles announced during this stream. Most of them sports titles as Rugby 24, Tour de France 2023, Pro Cycling Manager 2023, and Tiebreak are all coming this year. We also got a better look at some anticipated titles such as RoboCop: Rogue City, Gangs Of Sherwood, and The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum. You can read about all the games below and check out the nearly 30-minute presentation down at the bottom.

Tour de France 2023 & Pro Cycling Manager 2023

Developed by Cyanide studio, Tour de France 2023 and Pro Cycling Manager 2023 will be released on 8 June, with the announcement including various gameplay images that reveal the first elements of the games' official content.

Rugby 24

Rugby 24 was also announced during the conference with a teaser trailer. The game includes the Rugby World Cup 2023 along with over 130 licensed national teams – the highest number ever seen in a rugby game to date! It will be released on 7 September 2023, the day before the opening match for Rugby World Cup France 2023.

Tiebreak

Nacon is also excited to announce Tiebreak: Official Game of the ATP Tour and Hologic WTA Tour. Developed by sports game specialists Big Ant Studios, it offers a next-level tennis gaming experience that captures the energy and action of the global Tours, and builds on the success of Nacon's AO2 and Tennis World Tour titles.

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos is a unique action-adventure game in terms of its gameplay and art direction. You play as Pseudo, a solitary and withdrawn warrior as he embarks on a quest across the hostile lands of Zenozoik. The game is available today on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Transport Fever 2: Console Edition

Transport Fever 2 is already a benchmark game in the simulation and management (or "Tycoon") genre. Developed by Urban Games, you are tasked with creating a transport company and developing all the infrastructure needed for the company to expand. Today, the studio is giving players a chance to play the game on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S with Transport Fever 2: Console Edition. The console versions available today will offer improved graphics, fully redesigned vehicles, and an interface and controls that have been optimized for these new platforms to ensure the best possible game experience.

Session: Skate Sim

Already available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, Session: Skate Sim arrives on Nintendo Switch in North America today and on 16 March in the rest of the world. A significant amount of work was spent adapting the controls to ensure this version offers optimal in-game skating sensations. The first part of the game has also been redesigned to make the first steps on the board easier. Developed by skaters for skaters, Session: Skate Sim recreates the golden age of skating in the 1980s. With a unique gameplay system offering an ultra-realistic experience, a variety of iconic skate spots in the United States, and the chance to immortalize every session with the built-in video editor, Session: Skate Sim sets a new benchmark for the sport.

Train Life: A Railway Simulator

After its first stop on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S in 2022, Train Life: A Railway Simulator is arriving at the next platform – Nintendo Switch – today! In North America, the Nintendo Switch version will arrive on 28 March. Developed by the studio Simteract, you become both a train driver and the boss of the rail company. You will drive iconic and faithfully recreated trains, travel on thousands of kilometers of tracks, hire employees, buy new trains, and build your rail network as part of a fun and authentic experience.

The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum

More of Daedalic's Untold Story was revealed today in a trailer featuring Gollum's extraordinary adventure in search of his Precious. The original story takes you to several regions of Middle-earth, where you meet well-known characters from the books of J.R.R. Tolkien. You will need remarkable agility and guile to avoid the dangers en route.

RoboCop: Rogue City

Part Man. Part Machine. All Cop. A new gameplay video of RoboCop: Rogue City was shown at Nacon Connect 2023. Developed by Teyon, the team behind the successful Terminator: Resistance, you play as Alex Murphy as you explore Detroit and make dialogue choices in this first-person shooter.

Ad Infinitum

The new trailer of pure gameplay shown at Nacon Connect takes you inside the mind of a young man who seems trapped between two worlds: his life in the family home in Berlin, and the trenches of the First World War, which are inhabited by strange creatures. The team at the development studio Hekate have been working on this passion project over the last three years after devising the concept almost 10 years ago during their studies. Their love of psychological horror games is evident as they have created a unique world, an original story, and an atmosphere that takes you inside the tortured mind of the protagonist.

Gangs Of Sherwood

Announced at the previous Nacon Connect, Gangs of Sherwood reveals today a first gameplay video. This action-adventure game promises to be an explosive experience played solo or in co-op multiplayer up to 4 players in a reimagined Robin Hood world. You can play as four emblematic characters of the legend: Robin Hood, Maid Marian, Friar Tuck and Little John. For more information on Gangs of Sherwood, visit the game's Steam page and watch the new video showing 10 minutes of gameplay with commentary from the developers.

Ravenswatch

Developed by the talented French team at Passtech Games, Ravenswatch presented its concept via a gameplay trailer with commentary, which described the basics of the world, co-op play and combat. Building on the success of Curse of the Dead Gods, up to four players can play as the heroes of famous tales and legends in Ravenswatch. You must work together to defeat the hordes of the Nightmare. Planned for an Early Access release on 6 April 2023 on Steam, Ravenswatch will be available on all platforms when it officially releases in 2024.

TT Isle of Man: Ride On The Edge 3

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 is the official game of the Tourist Trophy, the most dangerous motorcycling race in the world. The fifth section of the official course, which is available in the game in full, was shown at Nacon Connect. The footage featured the village of Crosby with its many tight bends and open landscape, building anticipation for the game's release. This year, the teams at RaceWard from Nacon Studio Milan have added a new "Open Road" feature, which offers over 200km of roads recreated at 1:1 scale. You now have the chance to freely ride the official course and the Isle of Man's inland roads.

War Hospital

Developed by Polish studio Brave Lamb, War Hospital is a story-driven management and survival game in which you need to make difficult moral choices. During NaconConnect, War Hospital showed new gameplay footage in a trailer that featured the story of an injured soldier. In War Hospital, you take charge of a field hospital during the Great War and must treat the injured that arrive while managing the hospital's staff and resources. War Hospital is planned for release on PC and consoles on August the 31st 2023.