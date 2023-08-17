Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: headset, NACON

Nacon Releases Two Versions Of The RIG 600 PRO Headset

Nacon has two different versions of their new RIG 600 Pro Gaming Headset, as they have offered HS and HX versions available in September.

Nacon revealed two new models of gaming headsets today with the introduction of the RIG 600 PRO, which will hit the market next month. This specific design is meant to be an all-in-one headset that won't blow out your bank account, as the company designed it to meet a collection of needs for gamers—specifically boasting multiplatform dual wireless technology that has been paired with signature RIG acoustics and comfort. At the moment, both versions (the HS and the HX) are being earmarked for $100 when it releases on September 18th, 2023.

"Featuring best-in-class low-latency 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth, the 600 PRO is the ultimate choice to game wirelessly on all your favorite devices, including PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mobile. In addition to its multiplatform compatibility, the 600 PRO excels in performance, boasting a chat-optimized microphone that discreetly folds into the earcup when not in use. The integrated flip-to-mute function further enhances versatility, allowing gamers to take calls and communicate with their squad seamlessly. Get a competitive edge with best-in-class low-latency wireless using the USB-C wireless adapter or connect with Bluetooth for mobile gaming. Choose between Game, Bluetooth, or Dual Mode, which keeps you connected to your game audio via the 2.4GHz dongle and lets you switch seamlessly to answer phone calls and receive notifications."

"Experience legendary Nacon audio quality. Equipped with 40mm headset drivers enclosed in a tuned acoustic chamber, the RIG 600 PRO delivers impressively balanced game audio. Bass-boosted high-sensitivity drivers provide more volume with less distortion. With an advanced acoustic design, the 600 PRO improves listening quality and reduces audio fatigue, making it the perfect choice for intense sessions or all-day gaming. At 240 grams (8.5 oz), the lightweight 600 PRO features snap-to-fit earcups trimmed in breathable fabric paired with a cushioned headband that's virtually unbreakable. Bluetooth connectivity unlocks access to the 600 PRO Navigator app on iOS and Android devices. Pair the RIG 600 PRO with a mobile device for advanced customization. Select equalizer presets or customize your sound, adjust mic sensitivity and monitoring levels, and test headset functionality."

