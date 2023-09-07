Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: gaming, headset

Nacon Reveals The Rig 900 Max HX Gaming Headset

Nacon has launched a new gaming headset this morning as they revealed the Rig 900 Max HX with several improvements over the previous sets.

Nacon dropped new details this morning for a brand new gaming headset on the way as they showed off the Rig 900 Max HX. The headset improves in a few areas from some of their previous designs, as they have made this compatible with either Xbox or PlayStation, depending on which system you buy it for. This particular design comes with Dolby Personalized Audio, dual wireless Bluetooth, a charging base station, and 40mm audio drivers with enhanced bass. We have finer details from the company below as it's currently on sale for $250.

Command your audio with the versatility of dual-mode wireless on the 900 MAX HX. Low-latency 2.4GHz connection via USB wireless adapter gives you a competitive edge, while Bluetooth 5.1 allows you to game on the go with platforms like Nintendo Switch—cycle between Game, Bluetooth, or Dual-Mode, ensuring no interruptions when you are in the zone. Customize your Dolby Atmos 3D audio experience with the revolutionary Dolby Personalization app. Scanning the shape of your head, ears, and shoulders, the app creates a unique acoustic map to produce a more accurate Dolby Atmos experience tailored just for you. Experience a rich 3D soundscape that provides depth and dimension, allowing you to detect every sound before your opponents.

Engineered with reinforced steel, the 900 MAX HX showcases a premium headband, ensuring durability even during intense gaming sessions. Weighing in at just 295 grams (10.5 ounces), this ultralightweight headset boasts SNAP-FIT earcups with breathable dual fabric and a headband sling, providing unmatched comfort for all-day gaming. Never run out of battery mid-game with 50-hour battery life on a 2.4GHz connection and up to 60 hours using Bluetooth. Just dock the headset and recharge via the base station, ready for your next session. Powered by high-sensitivity 40mm audio drivers with enhanced bass and a precisely tuned acoustic chamber, the 900 MAX HX is designed to produce accurate audio without fatigue. Experience the advantage and immersion of ultimate game audio.

Bluetooth connectivity unlocks access to the 900 MAX Navigator app on iOS and Android devices. Pairing your headset with a mobile device unlocks advanced customization to personalize your audio experience further. Select pre-set equaliser options for different game genres and music, or completely customize them yourself, adjust mic sensitivity or monitoring levels, and test headset functionality. (Navigator App will be available as the 900 MAX reaches retail shelves in mid-September).

