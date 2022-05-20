Naraka: Bladepoint Set To Launch Onto Mobile This Weekend

NetEase Games and 24 Entertainment revealed they will be launching Naraka: Bladepoint onto mobile devices this Saturday. The game is going to bring everything that you already love about the PC title over to both iOS and Android as you'll be able to experience the power of the title on your phone or tablet. Best we can see from the videos and info below, it's mostly going to play like the primary game, with a few small changes here and there to accommodate mobile players. You can read up more about it as the game will go live sometime Saturday morning.

Naraka: Bladepoint is an up to 60-player PvP mythical action combat experience with martial arts inspired melee combat, gravity defying mobility, vast arsenals of melee and ranged weapons, legendary customizable heroes with epic abilities. The Naraka mobile experience will bring the same high quality graphics and gameplay that has made the PC version so popular. However, this isn't just a mobile port of the game. Naraka mobile has been designed from the ground up with mobile hardware in mind to ensure that the controls, UI and camera have all been optimised for mobile players, so they can experience Naraka's signature unchained melee combat, as well as pushing mobile devices to deliver Naraka's detailed graphics.

Takeda is the mentor of Kurumi and is the vessel of the demon Furen, who can cause lethal damage to your enemies when called on in combat. With the Demonic Aid skill, release Furen onto the battlefield and push your enemies back, strike them, or teleport Takeda over to enemies for a brutal attack. With the Mythic Grab skill, you can put Takeda on alert and when attacked, he'll grab his opponent's weapon and turn the tables in a devastating counter-attack.