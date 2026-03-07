Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fishbowl, imissmyfriends.studio, Wholesome Games

Narrative Coming-Of-Age Game Fishbowl Arrives This April

A brand-new narrative comig-of-age adventure tale called Fishbowl is on the way, as the game arrives in early April on Steam

Article Summary Fishbowl launches this April on Steam, blending narrative adventure and visual novel gameplay.

Play as Alo, a young woman navigating new adulthood, grief, and self-discovery in a cozy indie game.

Choices shape Alo's month, supported by a magical talking childhood fish and a diverse cast of friends.

Edit videos, build connections, and revisit memories—no bad endings, only unique story paths await.

Indie game developer imissmyfriends.studio and publisher Wholesome Games have confirmed the launch date for their next title, Fishbowl. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a mix of visual novel and narrative adventure, as you play the role of a young woman starting a new job while also grieving the passing of her grandmother. The choices you make will define the story as you explore dreams, grief, and hope. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will be released on PC via Steam on April 2, 2026.

Fishbowl

Twenty-one-year-old Alo gets her first job in a new city and lives by herself while grieving her grandma's death. The choices she makes over the course of a month will lead to a unique journey of self discovery. Fishbowl is a visual novel about becoming an adult and seeing your childhood in a new light. Drowning in feelings of grief, isolation, and the responsibilities of adulthood, Alo receives an unlikely lifeline in the form of a magical talking fish from her childhood.

With Paplet as her companion, Alo unravels the threads of her past, giving way to a new future. Experience Alo's daily life where you work from home as a video editor, connect with friends, family, and coworkers, and rediscover memories of Alo's childhood by sorting through her late grandmother's things. Fishbowl is a warm and cozy story about living in isolation, nurturing friendships and understanding grief.

Through daily tasks and activities find ways to create a fulfilling life, even while in isolation.

With the help of an unlikely companion, re-examine events from your past and piece together the meaning of your dreams.

As a video editor, edit files with a dynamic matching game, meet your co-workers and support each other in doing the best that you can.

While in your apartment on your own, a community of diverse characters helps cheer you on and keep your loneliness at bay.

No bad endings, just different paths. The choices you make will shape the possibilities in Alo's future.

Through the emotionally-rich narrative and thoughtful re-examination of your childhood, figure out who you want to be.

