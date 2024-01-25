Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: naruto, Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Releases First DLC

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections has released the first DLC pack, as you get a new character and more today.

New character Sage of Six Paths, Hagoromo Otsutsuki, joins the roster

Season One Pass available, offering upcoming DLC characters

Game combines Naruto and Sasuke's stories with a new original narrative

Bandai Namco has officially released the first major DLC for Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, which is out right now. The biggest addition to the game in this DLC is a new character, as you're getting the legendary Sage of Six Paths, Hagoromo Otsutsuki. He is the first of five that will be added to the game through DLC packs, which you can purchase individually or through the Season One Pass, both fo which are available now. Otsutsuki has the power of Divine Thunder, the Sword of Nunoboko, and his Secret Combination Technique, "Source of Ninshu," which he uses to summon Indra Otsutsuki and Ashura Otsutsuki to fight for him. You can see him in action int he latest trailer for the game, which we have for you here.

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm

The tale of Naruto and Sasuke continues and has been re-cut and combined with an all-new original story! Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is a unique game experience that combines key gameplay moments from the series that highlight select scenes from across Naruto and Sasuke's deeply emotional story arcs. The experience immerses both new and long-time fans in an exciting Naruto action game, where they can relive some of the most important and beloved storylines from the series' history.

In addition to this, an original story will also be available in the game. Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections features the largest roster in a Naruto game with playable characters from across the series, including fan-favorites Ashura and Indra Otsutsuki. The game also faithfully recreates the anime's art style, now delivered with crisp visuals and 60 FPS on new-gen consoles. Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Naruto's anime debut with the next entry in the blockbuster Ultimate Ninja Storm series!

