NASCAR 25 Drops New Developer Diary Centered On The Driver

Check out the latest developer diary for NASCAR 25, as the team focuses on what its liek to sit in the hot seat for an entire race

Article Summary NASCAR 25 debuts a new developer diary focused on the in-game driver experience and authentic racing gameplay.

Real NASCAR drivers share their reactions as they try out iRacing's latest console title, releasing October 2025.

The game offers all four premier NASCAR series: Cup, Xfinity, Craftsman Truck, and ARCA Menards, in Career Mode.

Players can customize drivers, manage teams, and race on famed tracks with modes like online multiplayer and career.

Developer and publisher iRacing dropped a new developer diary for NASCAR 25, this time with a focus on what it's like to be the driver. The video shows off several professional drivers stepping into the gaming chair to see what the team cooked up when it came to actually racing as themselves in the game, giving you a perspective of what they really think about the experience and showing off some of the driving gameplay in the process. Enjoy the video as the game is still set to be released on October 14, 2025.

NASCAR 25

NASCAR 25 is the first standalone NASCAR console title produced by iRacing, the developers behind the most authentic motorsport racing simulation in the world. iRacing is bringing decades of racing expertise to NASCAR 25, including developers who worked on fan-favorite NASCAR games like NASCAR Racing 2003, NASCAR: Dirt to Daytona, and entries from the NASCAR Thunder series. Gamers will be able to experience the thrill of racing superspeedways like Daytona and Talladega, short tracks like Martinsville and Bristol, and everything in between across the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Craftsman Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series. With a variety of racing modes, including online multiplayer and a robust career mode, NASCAR 25 is the ultimate NASCAR racing experience!

NASCAR 25 will feature all four premier NASCAR series – the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Craftsman Truck Series, and, appearing along NASCAR series in a standalone title for the first time, the ARCA Menards Series. All four series, along with real drivers from each, will feature extensively in NASCAR 25's Career Mode, where you'll customize your own driver and vehicles, manage contracts, money, facility, and staff, and make strategic choices on and off the track that play a pivotal role in your journey to becoming a NASCAR Cup Series champion. The four series are also playable in other gameplay modes such as quick races, seasons, and online multiplayer.

