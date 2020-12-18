Natsume Reveals Harvest Moon: One World Gameplay Trailer

Natsume has released a new trailer this week for Harvest Moon: One World, showing off more of the gameplay. This is the first major look at how the game will play out as they will be expanding on the old themes and bringing in a ton of new content to expand the game on a global level. This is being boasted as the biggest title in the franchise's history, and it certainly shows as they have gone above and beyond to make it look and feel like a major deal. We'll see how people take to the game when it comes out as this will also push away from the way the series has run for a while. Enjoy the trailer and details on the game below as we wait for it to be released in the west on March 2nd, 2021.

A New Harvest Moon with Global Appeal! Take a trip around the world in the latest entry in the long-running Harvest Moon series! You'll ride camels across the deserts of Pastilla, venture deep into the snowy mountains of Salmiakki, and even visit a volcano near the cozy mountain town of Lebkuchen! Can you imagine a world without cabbage, tomatoes, or even carrots? Believe it or not, that's the world you'll find yourself in at the beginning of Harvest Moon: One World, as the Harvest Goddess, the queen of crops herself, has vanished… However, before the Harvest Goddess disappeared from this world, she imbued the tiny Harvest Wisps with the knowledge of various seeds, thus ensuring the various fruits and vegetables of the world would not be lost. Using the power given to these Harvest Wisps, you'll unlock various seeds as you progress through the game! But the Harvest Wisps can be tricky to find, as they all appear at different times and places. You'll need to use your noggin to make sure you seek out as many of them as you can! Explore 5 unique and colorful areas: the sprawling grasslands of Calisson, the gorgeous beaches of Halo Halo, the searing desert heat of Pastilla, the cozy hills of Lebkuchen, and the snowy mountains of Salmiakki!

Play as a boy or a girl and woo one of 5 handsome bachelors and 5 beautiful bachelorettes, each with their own unique personality and backstory!

Raise and keep animals such as cows, sheep, goats, and even reindeer!

Use your Expando-Farm to easily travel from one area to another!