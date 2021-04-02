NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition Officially Launches On Apple Arcade

2K Games and Apple Arcade announced this morning that NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition has officially launched on the mobile gaming platform. In case you're wondering, no, it is not the fully maximized version of the game that you can play on PC and consoles, as that would be too big for a lot of devices to have. But it does come with several staples of the game as you will be able to experience a variety of exciting game modes including Arena and Blacktop Quick Matches, Online Multiplayer matches with friends and some unique MyCAREER storylines. You can read more about it below and check out the trailer as it is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac devices right now.

NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition offers one-of-a-kind basketball experience, built with an all-new graphics engine that offers the highest possible resolution of gameplay ever experienced on Apple devices, while also boasting significantly improved visuals, AI, and animations. Feel more immersed in the game with tight controls, slick camera angles, and realistic player attributes across ball-handling, speed, shooting, and defense, all while experiencing even more control with an Xbox or PS DualShock controller that can be used with any Apple device. Players can experience the thrill of stepping into the shoes of their favorite NBA stars and take their game to the next level across a variety of exciting modes: Play 5-on-5 basketball featuring the latest NBA roster from the 2020-2021 season in Arena Quick Match.

Experience fast-paced, over-the-top games on street courts in Blacktop Quick Match.

Join a friend in Online Multiplayer to play cross platform via the Game Center.

Start a journey toward NBA legend status in MyCAREER and spend hours navigating through personal storylines and progression.