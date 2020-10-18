NBA 2K21 Launched MyTeam Season Two Over The Weekend

2k Games launched the second season of MyTeam in NBA 2K21 back on Friday, and with it comes a few changes to the system. The new season launched for current-gen systems as they are continuing the first season structure in the franchise's history. However, this season will focus on highlighting the NBA's off-season, as you will see a lot of young and new talent emerging through the ranks of the NBA. Well, at least through 2K's version of the NBA. The actual NBA draft doesn't kick off until November 18th, so there's no telling where anyone currently up on the block will end up. Nor do we really know where anyone will land contract wise when this season starts to get its legs under it. But there's going to be a lot of changes for you as a player, a team, and a franchise to navigate with this season's content. However, one thing remains the same… the Knicks will still be terrible.

MyTEAM Season 2 brings a variety of new content for ballers to enjoy including: A new Level 40 Grand Prize: Pink Diamond Blake Griffin.

New Triple Threat Challenges in single player mode, with a grand prize of a Diamond Rafer Alston.

New Signature Challenges from Vince Carter and over 40 reward cards with NBA 2K21 Next-Gen cover athlete Zion Williamson as the Season's Level 1 Free Agent card with Luka Doncic, Rui Hachimura, Trae Young, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and more waiting in the wings for players to unlock.

New "Win the Weekend" agenda groups every weekend this Season in MyTEAM creates the opportunity to earn XP in all modes and progress through the Seasonal levels. Plus, Limited mode returns featuring Los Angeles Lakers rings inspired by the current champs and more unique and great rewards.