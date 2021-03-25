NBA 2K21 MyTEAM Season 6 Starts Tomorrow With Glitched Reality

2K Games have revealed that MyTEAM Season 6 will kick off in NBA 2K21 tomorrow, this time with the theme Glitched Reality. Not all is as it seems this time around as there are secret codes fans can discover to unlock all the Glitched Reality mysteries that have been added to this season. It's kind of an interesting spin on the usual seasonal content for the game as they're making you work for your unlockables in a different way that seems like it's a lot more fun than just playing a bunch of b-ball to get the eventual prize. Some of the previous superstars of the game they have lined up for the rewards are interesting, too. Including the addition of one of the most respected coaches in the game, the late Jerry Sloan of the Utah Jazz. We got more details from the team as to how the season will play out as all of this will drop into the game tomorrow morning.

Continuing the debut season structure in the franchise's history, Season 6 – Glitched Reality – features mystery, progression, rewards and more, in a variety of new content for ballers to enjoy, including: A new level 40 prize: the first Dark Matter Level 40 reward for MyTEAM, J.R. Smith ;

; New signature challenge from season headliner Dwyane Wade ;

; Collect up to a full 13 player lineup's worth of reward Galaxy Opals by completing different MyTEAM mode challenges, including superstars like Rashard Lewis , Michael Redd , Jerry Sloan , Artis Gilmore and more.

, , , and more. New Glitched tier in Domination with a Galaxy Opal Evo to Dark Matter Mel Daniels as the final 99 star reward;

Start the new season off with a Sapphire Evo Jimmy Butler as the Level 1 reward;

as the Level 1 reward; More secret codes for fans to uncover within MyTEAM Season 6.