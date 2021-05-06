NBA 2K21 MyTEAM Season 7 Launches On May 7th
2K Games announced today that Season 7 of NBA 2K21 MyTEAM will be kicking off on May 7th as things go Full Throttle. The theme of this season is designed to match "the intensity of the conclusion of the NBA regular season", which is kind of an interesting way to put it when you got games with limited crowds still. This season will have you racing to Level 40, with 150,000 XP released on day one to start the season off right. We have a full list of everything included in this season for you below as it will run until June 4th.
- Start the new season off with a Ruby Evo Derrick Rose as the Level 1 reward, alongside 150,000 XP on day one. Players can race to level 40 to earn a Dark Matter Vince Carter as the Season 7 level 40 reward;
- Several Dark Matter reward cards across NBA 2K21 MyTEAM Modes, including the late-great Elgin Baylor, Larry Johnson, Sidney Moncrief, Bailey Howell, Larry Kenton, Jerry Lucas, Louie Dampier and Bill Walton;
- Starting Saturday, May 8, the Token Market will open to commemorate the newest inductees into the Basketball Hall of Fame with exclusive packs containing Hall of Fame badges and more;
- To celebrate our Legend Edition Cover Athlete Kobe Bryant's upcoming induction, all MyTEAM players will receive a Hall of Fame badge, every day for eight days (May 8-15) just for logging in;
- Spotlight Sim is making its return with new rewards including Lifetime Agendas to be complete for the Fire Basketball, available for the first time on Next Generation consoles and the brand-new Holographic Basketball;
- A new base set, Current Series 3, to match the intensity in the NBA right now. This set includes MyTEAM's first ever Galaxy Opal base cards with Stephen Curry and Lebron James both rated as league-leading Galaxy Opals;
- New signature challenge from Tracy McGrady: replicate his amazing scoring flurry from 2004 against the San Antonio Spurs by scoring 13 points in 33 seconds;
- More daily challenges, locker codes, agendas, season levels and more to be announced from our Twitter all season long.