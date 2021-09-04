NBA 2K22 Cover Star Luka Dončić Adds Two Courts To His Hometown

Luka Dončić along with 2K Foundations has installed two new basketball courts into his hometown ahead of NBA 2K22's release. The two courts were added to Ljubljana, Slovenia in one of their public parks, complete with his current team colors from Dallas, as they will be made available for the local community to use. This is a project that's been happening for several years with the 2K Foundation with different basketball athletes bringing brand new courts to the communities they grew up in. As part of the celebration, Luka signed the court and local children were invited to participate in basketball scrimmages, 3-on-3 games, dribble clinics, and skills challenges. We got a couple of quotes about the addition of these courts below along with images from 2K Games.

"This is a very exciting day for me. I have great memories growing up in Ljubljana. These are my childhood courts where I learned and practiced the game," said Dončić. "It's an honor to be able to give back to my city and to my country that gave me so much and that I love. The opportunity for kids to play on the same courts and pursue the same dreams I had is something I am excited about."

"Foundations plays a very important role for 2K and our sports titles. We're incredibly proud of the contributions made to communities, from court refurbishments to STEM programming. Since 2018, the foundation has completed over 40 community enrichment projects, reaching communities across the globe," said David Ismailer, President of 2K. "We're honored to have created a program that plays a part in giving some of the world's biggest athletes and talents, such as Luka, the chance to further connect with the communities that mean so much to them."

"Having Luka return to his hometown and dedicate these courts to his childhood town is such an honor. He continues to represent Slovenia globally, and we're proud of what he has done for our country, not only at the Olympics but his efforts in the NBA," said Zoran Janković, Mayor of the City of Ljubljana. "He loves Ljubljana, and the city and country love him."