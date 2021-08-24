NBA 2K22 Releases New Info On Seasonal Content

2K Games revealed more of their plans for NBA 2K22 as they released a new report detailing how Seasons will play out. The latest Courtside Report for the game delves a little deeper into MyTEAM, New Levels, Rewards, and First Fridays content. We've learned that players will be getting access to new content and earn rewards simply for playing with no additional cost. New Seasons will drop every six weeks this time around, balancing out content throughout most of the year. What's more, MyPLAYERs can go toe-to-toe in The W Online outfitted in the Seasons' new rewards, which includes new clothing bundles, badges, nail polish, and more. We have a snippet of the details below and you can read more at the link above.

Start your engines, Season 1 is set to take players for a ride, unleashing Go-Karts in the City and Neighborhood as the Grand Prize. We're thrilled to introduce Go-Karts as a fun way to cruise and adventure through unexplored regions, and will be available once you've reached Level 40. In addition, Inline Skates can be used as a mode of transportation once you crack the Level 30 threshold. Both rewards are available to you once you've met the level requirements. Each Season, a new Grand Prize will be refreshed and become redeemable, it's just a matter of whether you reach the finish line.

There will be plenty to explore and see within the Neighborhood, but we want to broaden your horizons in more tropical destinations as well. For PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players, NBA 2K22 will set sail to the Caribbean in Season 1, where you'll showcase your skills topside on a cruise ship, and on some of the world's most picturesque island courts.

We've also been busy in the lab reimagining what it means to be a Legend, and we think you're going to like what we've cooked up. The crown jewel for players in NBA 2K22 will be reaching Legend status, but Hall-of-Fame careers aren't built overnight. Think about it, the G.O.A.T.s didn't earn that title because of one season, they built on their success year after year, which makes it even more special. So, to become a Legend in NBA 2K22, you'll need to reach Level 40 in four different Seasons. Now, that doesn't mean you have to do it consecutively, but to become an all-time great, you must put in the work to earn bragging rights.