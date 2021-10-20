NBA 2K22 Will Launch Season 2 On October 22nd

NBA 2K22 has revealed Season 2 will launch on October 22nd, with the Michael Jordan-centric theme which they're calling "Build Your Empire". This season will bring about new content across MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W, along with a special partnership with Columbia Records as you make an effort to become the next Jordan. This means you're headed to a team without a major reputation, several established stars to back you, or a series of titles behind them as you build your career and eventually turn them into a powerhouse. We have more info below and the finer details here, as we wish you lick in becoming the next greatest superstar.

NBA 2K22 Season 2: 'Build Your Empire' focuses on Michael Jordan's rise to legend status and gives players a chance to achieve greatness themselves. Players can jump into the game to experience the following: MyCAREER additions include new rewards, special Themed Mascot Outfit as a level 40 reward, Rebirth unlockable as a Quest reward, cosmetic fall updates, and events and apparel;

MyTEAM additions include Seasonal Player Reward Cards, such as a Level 1 Free Agent Michael Jordan that will lead players' starting lineups or reach Level 40 to gain a Pink Diamond Kevin Garnett. MyTEAM also introduces new NBA 75 Domination Tier and Series I Cards and the first-ever Player Coach Cards as a reward for completing each tier in the NBA 75 Domination Tier, along with new challenges, agendas, and more;

The W * additions include a new Seasonal Clothing Bundle, 2K Breakthrough Gear, and more. Players can also make the most of their contacts, with chances to connect with legends Rebecca Lobo and former WNBA player turned WNBA coach Teresa Weatherspoon, to grow their games to take on grueling competition and accumulate more exciting rewards;

'First Fridays' debuts with a soundtrack update curated by Columbia Records that will feature artists 24kGoldn, Cochise, and SSGKobe, along with several other artists from Columbia's roster. Even more music will be added to the soundtrack every Friday throughout the Season and each future soundtrack update will feature a mix of high-profile and up-and-coming artists to support music discovery and growth in the game.