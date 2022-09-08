NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition Announced For Apple Arcade

2K Games announced that they will be releasing NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition exclusively for Apple Arcade this October. This will be a variation of the primary game that came out this week, as you will have a few different options to play with in single-player modes. However, it won't be as robust since it is still a mobile app title. We have the rundown of what this version of the game will come with as it will be on sale for just $5 on October 18th.

Fans will be able to play an all-new exclusive mode, "The Greatest", which features 20 of the "Greatest of All-Time" NBA players from the current NBA season at launch, including NBA 2K23 cover athlete Devin Booker, and NBA legends like Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal and more. Players will also enjoy a more immersive and realistic NBA gameplay experience with commentary from NBA play-by-play announcers and color analysts, such as Kevin Harlan, Brian Anderson, Greg Anthony, Grant Hill and Doris Burke for the first time. Experience a variety of game modes and features with NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition, including: MyCareer: Kick off a MyPlayer's NBA journey from a young rookie to an NBA legend. Fans can customize their player with looks from Nike, Jordan or Adidas gear before practicing drills on the new outdoor MyCourt;

Association Mode: Aspiring coaches can become the GM or Head Coach of their favorite NBA franchise and build their own dream team;

Quick Match: Test your skills with authentic basketball gameplay by picking your favorite NBA teams and competing against rivals from around the NBA in 5v5 basketball games, or play street basketball in 1v1, 3v3, or 5v5 games in Blacktop Mode;

Online Multiplayer: Choose among 30 NBA teams and compete head-to-head with a friend or play real-time PVP basketball in online matches.