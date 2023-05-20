NBA 2K23 Season 7: Realize Your Potential Launched Today 2K Games has officially launched Season 7: Realize Your Potential in NBA 2K23, as the content is ready to be played right now.

2K Games has launched the latest season of NBA 2K23, as players can start playing Season 7: Realize Your Potential, featuring Josh Giddey from the Oklahoma City Thunder. As usual, you get some fun new additions to all of the usual areas, as well as some new content revolving around the playoffs and the NBA Finals. We have the details below about this season, along with a proper video going over everything, as you can get more details in their Courtside Report.

"In NBA 2K23 Season 7, players will silence the noise and realize their potential with rising Oklahoma City Thunder star Josh Giddey. Giddey nearly led the upstart Thunder to the playoffs in a season where few expected them to have the success they had, and he's looking to continue his dominance in Season 7 as our featured athlete."

MyCAREER additions include new apparel brands and rewards for players to unlock, including a Level 30 Affiliation Mascot, Level 37 NASA Race Suit, Level 39 Badge Point, and Level 40 NBA Mascot outfit. Players can gear up for the launch of LEGO 2K Drive with the Level 1 LEGO Drive Bundle reward and various apparel. Look out for special events taking place in The City during the Conference and NBA Finals, to earn 2XP for all games played while wearing NBA apparel, allowing players to surge up the rewards ladder and rep their favorite squad.

additions include new apparel brands and rewards for players to unlock, including a Level 30 Affiliation Mascot, Level 37 NASA Race Suit, Level 39 Badge Point, and Level 40 NBA Mascot outfit. Players can gear up for the launch of LEGO 2K Drive with the Level 1 LEGO Drive Bundle reward and various apparel. Look out for special events taking place in The City during the Conference and NBA Finals, to earn 2XP for all games played while wearing NBA apparel, allowing players to surge up the rewards ladder and rep their favorite squad. MyTEAM will feature a Galaxy Opal Josh Giddey as the Level 1 reward and Invincible Zion Williamson as the Level 40 reward. Tracy McGrady was the first Invincible card to be introduced in NBA 2K23, look out for more coming to Season 7. Playoff cards will feature new evolutions based on real-life performances.

will feature a Galaxy Opal Josh Giddey as the Level 1 reward and Invincible Zion Williamson as the Level 40 reward. Tracy McGrady was the first Invincible card to be introduced in NBA 2K23, look out for more coming to Season 7. Playoff cards will feature new evolutions based on real-life performances. The W* features all-new content and rewards with the WNBA regular season kicks off today, including a Kelsey Mitchell Jersey, a Sue Bird Heroine Jersey, a Lisa Leslie Coach Card, T-shirts and more.

features all-new content and rewards with the WNBA regular season kicks off today, including a Kelsey Mitchell Jersey, a Sue Bird Heroine Jersey, a Lisa Leslie Coach Card, T-shirts and more. 2K Beats includes new songs from some of 2K's favorite artists at the moment, selected especially for 2K Beats. Featured artists include Action Bronson, Jay Park, and Larry June. This season also features a curated soundtrack from leading hip-hop tastemaker Blxst and his label EVGLE, including the new single, "Baby" from West Coast upstart Jay Millian. For 72 hours, "Baby" will be exclusively featured in NBA 2K23 before making its way to Spotify and Apple Music. Listen to the official NBA 2K23 Soundtrack here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!