NBA 2K23 Will Have You Reliving Michael Jordan's Legacy

2K Games has revealed more content that will be in NBA 2K23 as you will be reliving the highlights of Michael Jordan's legacy. The team revealed their latest Courtside Report today, going over the Jordan Challenge, as you will go through the iconic career of the six-time champion. From his last moments with the North Carolina Tar Heels winning the 1982 NCAA National Championship, to his start in the NBA, all the way to his final championship in 1998. We got more info below, and you can read the full report at the link above, as the game will be released on September 9th.

The NBA 2K23 Jordan Challenge introduces iconic NBA moments and in-game innovations, including: Experience a breathtaking recreation of a bygone era, from the 1982 NCAA National Championship to the 1998 NBA Finals. Each challenge features a pre-game interview with a luminary who was a part of what made every game special;

A complete presentational package including an intricately designed video filter system that recreates the television experience of these games as they were originally broadcast during the 1980s and 1990s, showcasing the look, feel and sound that take players back to the original game;

Key gameplay changes to fit the era, such as a heavier focus on the post and mid-range game and reworking the transition game for the 1980s feel, including tighter transition lanes and more players cutting to the basket with a numbers advantage, as opposed to the spotting up for three you see in today's NBA;

More physicality modeled on the floor and in the paint, along with new signature style upgrades for classic greats like Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, featuring all-new jump shot, layup and dunk packages;

Hand-checking and hard-hitting body-ups for a different feel to the one-on-one battles with accurately represented regulations that mirror the 1990s basketball era, like the Detroit Pistons "Bad Boys" with their famous "Jordan Rules" and more.

"The Jordan Challenge is an immersive experience unlike anything NBA 2K fans have seen, completely rebuilding the challenges from 2K11 and adding five new moments," said Erick Boenisch, VP of NBA Development at Visual Concepts. "Our team took everything into consideration when constructing this game mode; the arenas, the players, the uniforms, the broadcast, and the play style of the era have been accounted for in an effort to give fans a truly authentic and unique playable Jordan experience."