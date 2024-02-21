Posted in: 2K Games, Games, NBA 2K, Video Games | Tagged: NBA 2K24

NBA 2K24 Announces Plans For Season 5 Content

As the NBA heads into playoff season, NBA 2K24 has revealed what they have in store for Season 5 with their own playoff-themed content.

Article Summary NBA 2K24 Season 5 launches with playoff-themed updates, including MyCAREER rewards.

MyTEAM introduces a new Coliseum venue and first Level 40 Galaxy Opal James Harden.

The W Online features new rewards and challenges, highlighting WNBA stars and prospects.

Bad Bunny joins as a playable character and brings 18 tracks to the NBA 2K24 soundtrack.

As the NBA season is making its way toward the playoffs, the world of NBA 2K24 is doing the same, as 2K Games revealed the content for Season 5. Among the new additions to the game will be updates and rewards for players coming out of NBA All-Star Weekend, the addition of Bad Bunny as a playable character for MyCAREER and MyTEAM, as well as 18 songs from his most recent album included in the game's soundtrack. We have the full rundown of everything to expect as the season drops on February 23, and you can read more detailed info on the latest Courtside Report.

NBA 2K24 – Season 5

MyCAREER adds new rewards including a Level 20 Mascot costume, a Level 26 Custom Smiley Hairstyle, Level 30 Black-on-Black Jetpack, a Level 39 Motorized Drift Trike and more. Players can create a bonafide star using one of the new MyPLAYER templates featuring current players such as Devin Booker, classic NBA stars like Nick Van Exel and Dikembe Mutombo, and even some unique builds straight from the NBA 2K24 Community.

adds new rewards including a Level 20 Mascot costume, a Level 26 Custom Smiley Hairstyle, Level 30 Black-on-Black Jetpack, a Level 39 Motorized Drift Trike and more. Players can create a bonafide star using one of the new MyPLAYER templates featuring current players such as Devin Booker, classic NBA stars like Nick Van Exel and Dikembe Mutombo, and even some unique builds straight from the NBA 2K24 Community. MyTEAM Season 5 will introduce the new MyTEAM Coliseum venue, a massive 60,000 seat arena earned by completing various agendas across the mode to show they are a true Master of MyTEAM. MyTEAM Season 5 will also include a Level 25 Pink Diamond Pete Maravich and Level 30 Diamond Erik Spoelstra coach card along with a Level 1 Free Agent Kevin Durant and Level 40 James Harden, the first Level 40 Galaxy Opal of NBA 2K24.

Season 5 will introduce the new MyTEAM Coliseum venue, a massive 60,000 seat arena earned by completing various agendas across the mode to show they are a true Master of MyTEAM. MyTEAM Season 5 will also include a Level 25 Pink Diamond Pete Maravich and Level 30 Diamond Erik Spoelstra coach card along with a Level 1 Free Agent Kevin Durant and Level 40 James Harden, the first Level 40 Galaxy Opal of NBA 2K24. The W Online* features Sabrina Ionescu and Becky Hammon, former college standouts, to commemorate the height of college hoops season approaching and the mounting anticipation for the 2024 WNBA Draft. Season 5 of The W Online introduces all-new rewards and compelling challenges such as a Sabrina Ionescu Heroine Edition Jersey, a Becky Hammon MyTEAM Coach Card, a MyTEAM Sabrina 1 Shoe Card and much more.

features Sabrina Ionescu and Becky Hammon, former college standouts, to commemorate the height of college hoops season approaching and the mounting anticipation for the 2024 WNBA Draft. Season 5 of The W Online introduces all-new rewards and compelling challenges such as a Sabrina Ionescu Heroine Edition Jersey, a Becky Hammon MyTEAM Coach Card, a MyTEAM Sabrina 1 Shoe Card and much more. Bad Bunny , one of the biggest recording artists on the planet, is coming to NBA 2K24. 18 songs from his most recent album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, will be added to the NBA 2K24 soundtrack in addition to special MyCAREER and MyTEAM rewards. As part of the MyTEAM Crossover Series, players can complete the Bad Bunny Spotlight challenge and add the artist to their lineup! Two Bad Bunny jersey cards and a Bad Bunny court will also be available to add to their MyTEAM collection. In MyCAREER, players can rep Bad Bunny's Puerto Rican basketball team, Los Cangrejeros de Santurce, with a special MyPLAYER jersey to wear around The City and The Neighborhood.

, one of the biggest recording artists on the planet, is coming to NBA 2K24. 18 songs from his most recent album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, will be added to the NBA 2K24 soundtrack in addition to special MyCAREER and MyTEAM rewards. As part of the MyTEAM Crossover Series, players can complete the Bad Bunny Spotlight challenge and add the artist to their lineup! Two Bad Bunny jersey cards and a Bad Bunny court will also be available to add to their MyTEAM collection. In MyCAREER, players can rep Bad Bunny's Puerto Rican basketball team, Los Cangrejeros de Santurce, with a special MyPLAYER jersey to wear around The City and The Neighborhood. Season Pass** additions include Pro Pass Galaxy Opal Zion Williamson as an automatic reward. The Pro Pass also grants you access to 40 additional levels of earnable premium rewards, including the Season 5 Eye Patch, Pro Pass Galaxy Opal James Harden card, White Astronaut Helmet, Premium Skin Motorized Drift Trike, and more!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!