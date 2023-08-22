Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: nba, NBA 2K24

NBA 2K24 Reveals New Updates For MyNBA & The W

2K Games has announced changes are coming to two specific modes in NBA 2K24, as they revealed updates for both MyNBA and The W.

2K Games revealed their plans this week for a couple of changes coming to NBA 2K24, specifically for The W and in MyNBA modes. The game is always being evolved in different ways each year, some drastic, some subtle. MyNBA is getting a major change with Eras, as you'll relive different eras of the sport defined by the players who made them big. Meanwhile, The W will be getting more expansions to the gameplay and options, as you'll run a full rookie story throughout the league, along with additional options for the women's league. We got the details and video below as it will be released on September 8th, 2023.

MyNBA Changes

Last year, MyNBA debuted Eras, allowing players to experience some of the most iconic eras in basketball history. This year, players can rewrite history and step onto the court in the LeBron Era, where they can play through the 2010s and join forces with the all-time leading scorer in NBA history, LeBron James.

MyNBA Lite: Empowering new players to get in the game faster, MyNBA Lite delivers a pick-up-and-play approach to the beloved franchise mode. Casual players will find the streamlined experience more approachable and intuitive, providing the perfect entry point for those looking to explore MyNBA. MyNBA Lite gives players the freedom and flexibility to quickly make the moves they need to win a title, such as making trades without CBA restrictions, extending contracts, having visibility on upcoming draft classes and more.

The LeBron Era: Players can relive or rewrite the 2010s basketball era that saw LeBron James join forces with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to create the 'Heatles' superteam. As fans progress from the 2010s into the Modern Era, select players will undergo an automatic aging transformation, a new feature that is present in all of the historic Eras.

2023 Collective Bargaining Agreement: To account for the new CBA that the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association agreed on this past year, NBA 2K24 is implementing new features like a luxury tax brackets scale with the salary cap, cap smoothing, increased value from the Mid-Level Exceptions (MLEs) and more.

NAB 2K24: The W

The W will also add a variety of new features for the women's game.

Choose Your Path : Players can choose their path towards WNBA stardom with two options: to enter the league as a college hoops sensation or an up-and-coming player with valuable international experience. It's up to the player to decide how their WNBA career unfolds;

: Players can choose their path towards WNBA stardom with two options: to enter the league as a college hoops sensation or an up-and-coming player with valuable international experience. It's up to the player to decide how their WNBA career unfolds; In Pursuit of Greatness : An all-new feature – "In Pursuit of Greatness" – will be added to The W this year, where players can be pitted against some of the WNBA's most gifted stars to see how they compare to their rival;

: An all-new feature – "In Pursuit of Greatness" – will be added to The W this year, where players can be pitted against some of the WNBA's most gifted stars to see how they compare to their rival; Pick-Up Games : Instead of last year's Contact Challenges, this year, players can earn exciting badge perks by competing against a veteran from their own team, a star player they're in a position battle with, and historic legends;

: Instead of last year's Contact Challenges, this year, players can earn exciting badge perks by competing against a veteran from their own team, a star player they're in a position battle with, and historic legends; The W Rewards: New rewards and content will be available in The W and The W Online, earned by winning games and completing challenges to unlock updated 2K Breakthrough Skins, MyTEAM Jersey Cards, and player-enhancing MyTEAM Shoe Cards and more exciting rewards.

