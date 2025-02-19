Posted in: 2K Games, Games, NBA, NBA 2K, Video Games | Tagged: nba, NBA 2K25

NBA 2K25 Reveals Season 5 Content Coming Later This Week

NBA 2K25 has some brand-new changes and new content coming to Season 5, set to be released for free at the end of the week

Article Summary NBA 2K25 Season 5 highlights Victor Wembanyama's journey with new content and rewards.

MyCAREER introduces Badge Elevators for players to unlock exclusive rewards and gear.

Experience anime-inspired MyTEAM cards, featuring rare player cards for ultimate court dominance.

Explore The W NBA Online's exciting trades and rewards, with new WNBA-themed jerseys and gear.

2K Games have revealed details of what's coming to Season 5 of NBA 2K25, featuring Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs. New additions have been made to all of the modes, as they are looking ahead to the real-life Playoffs, along with more cosmetics and other additions to the game. We have the dev notes below, and you can find more details in the latest Courtside Report, as the content drops on February 21.

NBA 2K25 – Season 5

MyCAREER : Players can take their game to the next level from now through Season 8, as Badge Elevators are now eligible for a +3 boost that can jump three levels. After each completed game, players will earn XP and items such as a Jordan Unbannable MyCOURT Mural at level 18, a 'Burnie' Miami Heat Mascot at Level 20, REC Arm Sleeves with +15% REP at level 21, and a Superhero outfit at level 39 and more throughout the rewards ladder.

: Players can take their game to the next level from now through Season 8, as Badge Elevators are now eligible for a +3 boost that can jump three levels. After each completed game, players will earn XP and items such as a Jordan Unbannable MyCOURT Mural at level 18, a 'Burnie' Miami Heat Mascot at Level 20, REC Arm Sleeves with +15% REP at level 21, and a Superhero outfit at level 39 and more throughout the rewards ladder. MyTEAM : Season 5 introduces stunning hand-drawn, anime-inspired MyTEAM cards, including the face of this Season, Victor Wembanyama, beginning at Level 1 of the Season rewards ladder. In addition to the Level 1 EVO Victor Wembanyama card, players can dominate the court and earn a Level 10 Diamond Kelly Oubre Jr., progress towards Level 30 to add a Galaxy Opal Arvydas Sabonis, and reach Level 40 to secure former Portland Trail Blazer and three-time All-Star, Brandon Roy in the Dark Matter rarity. Season 5 also features a Team Heroes Domination, where players are pitted against the best player from all 30 teams while at their peak. If they defeat all 33 teams and earn 99 stars, they'll receive a special Galaxy Opal Bob McAdoo card.

: Season 5 introduces stunning hand-drawn, anime-inspired MyTEAM cards, including the face of this Season, Victor Wembanyama, beginning at Level 1 of the Season rewards ladder. In addition to the Level 1 EVO Victor Wembanyama card, players can dominate the court and earn a Level 10 Diamond Kelly Oubre Jr., progress towards Level 30 to add a Galaxy Opal Arvydas Sabonis, and reach Level 40 to secure former Portland Trail Blazer and three-time All-Star, Brandon Roy in the Dark Matter rarity. Season 5 also features a Team Heroes Domination, where players are pitted against the best player from all 30 teams while at their peak. If they defeat all 33 teams and earn 99 stars, they'll receive a special Galaxy Opal Bob McAdoo card. The W Online : The WNBA's free agency has been packed with exciting trades across the league, and all the hype is featured in Season 5. Players can compete and earn XP to level up and receive new WNBA-themed rewards, including a Seattle Storm Jersey Card, a Minnesota Lynx Say Her Name Jersey, a Breakthrough Sleeve, a Lisa Leslie Coach Card, and a Game Changer Jersey.

: The WNBA's free agency has been packed with exciting trades across the league, and all the hype is featured in Season 5. Players can compete and earn XP to level up and receive new WNBA-themed rewards, including a Seattle Storm Jersey Card, a Minnesota Lynx Say Her Name Jersey, a Breakthrough Sleeve, a Lisa Leslie Coach Card, and a Game Changer Jersey. Season 5 Pro Pass: Get playoff-ready with the Season 5 Pro Pass, featuring 40 additional tiers of rewards, including potent MyTEAM cards, fresh MyCAREER cosmetics, and plenty of consumables. Right off the bat, players can elevate their game and gear with automatic rewards like Dark Matter Austin Reaves, Metallic Silver Baggy Pants, and a Metallic Silver Puffer Jacket. As players ascend the rewards ladder, they can also earn rewards such as Level 37 97+ OVR Premium Player Option Pack, a Level 18 Cyber Basketball, a Level 39 Emissive Superhero Outfit, and more.

