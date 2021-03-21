Necromunda: Hired Gun Receives A June 2021 Release Date

Focus Home Interactive and StreumOn Studio have finally put a release date on their next game, Necromunda: Hired Gun. If you haven't seen this one yet, the game is based on Games Workshop's dystopian cityscape, Necromunda, which itself is set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe. It's not the most pleasant of places, either as gangs battle for survival in a nightmare underhive that's filled with warring factions, filled with pitfalls, and lawlessness basically runs wild. You'll be playing as a hired gunman who will hunt down targets for bounties, then use the cash to upgrade your guns and bionic augments. The game is set to be released on June 1st for PC as well as both PlayStation and Xbox consoles. You can check out the latest trailer below!

Necromunda: Hired Gun is fast-paced and brutal, giving you endless options on how to engage your enemies. Wall-run, double-jump, use your wrist-mounted grappling hook to rush towards, disarm, or avoid enemies – and that's before your upgrades. Everything from your brain to your legs to your pet dog can be enhanced as you gather money from your contracts. Your cyber-mastiff is your only true companion – half-dog, half-robot, and ready to kill for you in exchange for treats. He warns you of enemies, can insta-kill them with a bite to the neck, and generally watches your back. In return, you can keep him hale and healthy with the best augments money can buy. Developed by the passionate, indie team of Warhammer 40,000 fanatics at StreumOn Studio (makers of Space Hulk: Deathwing), Necromunda: Hired Gun brings bombastic, fast-paced, and lovingly-crafted shooting to players everywhere later this year. Pre-order now with a special discount and receive the exclusive Hunter's Bounty pack, which gives a new look for your knife, revolver, outfit, and dog's chew toy.