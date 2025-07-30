Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Delightful Days, Necrozma, pokemon

Necrozma Returns to Pokémon GO For August 2025 Events

The Legendary Birds of Johto, Lugia and Ho-Oh, return to Pokémon GO in August 2025... along with the crushingly powerful Necrozma.

Article Summary Necrozma debuts in Pokémon GO Five-Star Raids August 25, with a chance to catch its Shiny form.

Ho-Oh, Lugia, Zacian, Zamazenta, and Lunala headline major Raid rotations throughout August 2025.

Max Battles, Mega Raids, and special events like Fossil Research Day and GO Fest Max Finale announced.

August 2025 features Spotlight Hours, Raid Hours, and Research Breakthroughs with multiple Shiny possibilities.

Pokémon GO has announced an exciting August 2025 slate of events and Raids, including the return of Ho-Oh, Lugia, and Necrozma.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Five-Star raids in Pokémon GO in August 2025:

July 28 – August 4: Virizon (can be Shiny)

Virizon (can be Shiny) August 4 – 11: Lugia (can be Shiny)

Lugia (can be Shiny) August 11 – 18: Ho-Oh (can be Shiny)

Ho-Oh (can be Shiny) August 18 – 20: Zacian (can be Shiny)

Zacian (can be Shiny) August 21: Zacian (can be Shiny) and Zamazenta (can be Shiny)

Zacian (can be Shiny) and Zamazenta (can be Shiny) August 22: Zamazenta (can be Shiny)

Zamazenta (can be Shiny) August 23 – 24: Crowned Sword Zacian (can be Shiny) and Crowned Shield Zamazenta (can be Shiny)

Crowned Sword Zacian (can be Shiny) and Crowned Shield Zamazenta (can be Shiny) August 25 – Sept 2: Necrozma (can be Shiny)

Necrozma (can be Shiny) August 23 – 28: Lunala

Lunala Weekends in June: Shadow Regirock (can be Shiny)

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Max Battles in August 2025 with Max Monday features during their tenure:

July 28 – August 3: Kabuto (can be Shiny)

Kabuto (can be Shiny) August 4 – 10: Omanyte (can be Shiny)

Omanyte (can be Shiny) August 11 – 17: Trubbish (can be Shiny)

Trubbish (can be Shiny) August 25 – 31: Chansey (can be Shiny)

Chansey (can be Shiny) September 1 – 7: Pidove (can be Shiny) NOTE: Dark Skies and GO Fest 2025: Max Finale will feature different Max Battles

Pidove (can be Shiny)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids this August 2025:

July 28 – August 4: Mega Aerodactyl (can be Shiny)

Mega Aerodactyl (can be Shiny) August 4 – 11: Mega Ampharos (can be Shiny)

Mega Ampharos (can be Shiny) August 11 – 18: Mega Slowbro (can be Shiny)

Mega Slowbro (can be Shiny) August 18 – 25: Mega Pidgeot (can be Shiny)

Mega Pidgeot (can be Shiny) August 25 – September 2: Mega Salamence (can be Shiny)

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in August 2025:

August 2, 2025: Fossil Research Day: Amaura & Tyrunt

Fossil Research Day: Amaura & Tyrunt August 3, 2025: Gigantamax Butterfree Max Battle Day

Gigantamax Butterfree Max Battle Day August 3 – 6, 2025: Sweet Swarm

Sweet Swarm August 6 – 12, 2025: Cozy Companions

Cozy Companions August 9, 2025: Hatch Day: TBA

Hatch Day: TBA August 10, 2025: TBA

TBA August 11 – 17, 2025: Delightful Days: Taken Over

Delightful Days: Taken Over August 15 – 17, 2025: World Championships GO Battle Weekend

World Championships GO Battle Weekend August 16 – 17, 2025: Shadow Raid Weekend

Shadow Raid Weekend August 18 – 23, 2025: Dark Skies

Dark Skies August 23 – 24, 2025: Pokémon GO Fest 2025: Max Finale

Pokémon GO Fest 2025: Max Finale August 25 – 31, 2025: Sunkissed Shores

Sunkissed Shores August 30, 2025: August Community Day: Rookidee

August Community Day: Rookidee August 31, 2025: Mega Raid Day: TBA

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming in August 2025:

Tuesday, August 5: Swirlix with a party hat with double catch Stardust, can be Shiny

Swirlix with a party hat with double catch Stardust, can be Shiny Tuesday, August 12: Plusle and Minun with double catch XP, can be Shiny

Plusle and Minun with double catch XP, can be Shiny Tuesday, August 19: Ralts with double catch Candy, can be Shiny

Ralts with double catch Candy, can be Shiny Tuesday, August 26: Lechonk with double transfer Candy, can be Shiny

The Raid Hours for the month of August 2025 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, August 6: Lugia (can be Shiny)

Lugia (can be Shiny) Wednesday, August 13: Ho-Oh (can be Shiny)

Ho-Oh (can be Shiny) Thursday, August 21: Crowned Sword Zacian (can be Shiny)

Crowned Sword Zacian (can be Shiny) Thursday, August 22: Crowned Shield Zamazenta (can be Shiny)

Crowned Shield Zamazenta (can be Shiny) Wednesday, August 27: Necrozma (can be Shiny)

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from June 3, 2025 until September 2, 2025:

Aerodactyl, can be Shiny

Galarian Corsola, can be Shiny

Frigibax, can be Shiny

Gible, can be Shiny

Charcadet, can be Shiny

Sinistea

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!