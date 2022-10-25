Neon Blood Announced For PC & Consoles In 2023

Meridiem Games officially announced their next cyberpunk sci-fi game Neon Blood is coming to PC and consoles next year. Developed by ChaoticBrain Studios, this will take you into a future where one of the last surviving major cities from WW3 has become a dystopia, with numerous issues for those who are underprivileged. You will play as the leader of a revolution looking to change the status quo from the ground up. Will you be able to spearhead a revolution or be taken out by the powers that be? Enjoy the trailer below as we wait to see when the game will officially come out in 2023.

"The year is 2053, and after the devastation of World War III, humanity has been reduced to existing in a single macropolis called Viridis, which is made up of two cities, the luxurious Bright City and the dystopian Blind City. Axel McCoin, a detective from Blind City, finds himself motivated by his ideals to rebel against the injustices caused by the social separation between the two cities. Further motivated by the social inequalities that exist in society, he becomes a symbol of revolution to the people who share his ideals. On his adventure, Axel will meet powerful allies who will help him in his quest as well as enemies who will stand in his way, such as Ruby Emerald, who will do everything in her power to derail Axel's plans.

Neon Blood unveils an elaborate and deep story with a cyberpunk theme that serves as a thread to tell the story of Axel and the relationships he will establish throughout his adventure.

Character interaction and exploration will lead Axel through the micropolis of Viridis revealing the different realities of the two cities to players.

Neon Blood has been created using stunning 2.5D visuals, based on the use of 2D sprites in PixelArt with 3D-modelled environments, maintaining an aesthetic differentiation between the 2D characters and the 3D environments.

Explore the two deeply contrasting cities with markedly different aesthetics – the futuristic sci-fi cityscape of Bright City and the dark, gritty cyberpunk-inspired Blind City.

Use the investigative skills of detective Axel McCoin to reveal the dark secrets of Viridis and set in motion a revolution that could destroy the foundations of society.