Neon Blood Announces Limited Edition As Game Goes Up For Pre-Order

We have a better look at that the Limied Edition of Neon Blood will look like at launch, as players can now pre-order the game.

Limited Edition includes metallic cover, art book, soundtrack, and city guide.

Set in 2053, detective Axel McCoin stars in a tale of revolution and classes.

Gameplay features 2.5D graphics combining PixelArt sprites and 3D environments.

Indie game developer ChaoticBrain Studios and publisher Meridiem Games revealed new info about the Limited Edition of Neon Blood. Players will be able to get this special edition of the game if they wish, which will come with a metallic texture cover, an art book, the digital soundtrack, and a guide to the city, along with a physical copy of the game for either PS5 or Nintendo Switch, whichever they decide. That and the normal version of the game are both up for pre-order today, as the game will be out on October 24, 2024.

In the year 2053, after the Third World War, humanity was reduced to a single megacity, Viridis, formed by two cities, the luxurious Bright City and the dystopian Blind City. Axel McCoin, a detective from Blind City, will be motivated by his ideals to rebel against the injustices caused by the drastic class difference between the two cities that exist in the dystopian society they inhabit, becoming a symbol of a revolution. In his adventure, Axel will encounter powerful allies who will help him in his purpose, as well as enemies who will stand in his way, such as Ruby Emerald, who will do everything possible to thwart Axel's plans.

Neon Blood features an elaborate and deep story with a cyberpunk theme that serves as a thread to tell Axel's story, which will be marked by the relationships he will establish throughout his adventure, showing the player the different realities of the two cities. In Neon Blood, we embrace a 2.5D aesthetic based on using 2D PixelArt sprites with 3D-modeled environments, maintaining an aesthetic differentiation between flat characters and the environment with depth. Explore the two deeply contrasting cities with markedly different aesthetics – the futuristic sci-fi cityscape of Bright City and the dark, gritty cyberpunk-inspired Blind City. Use the investigative skills of detective Axel McCoin to reveal Viridis's dark secrets and set in motion a revolution that could destroy the foundations of society.

