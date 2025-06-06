Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Neon Inferno, Retrowave, Zenovia Interactive

Neon Inferno Confirmed For Steam & Console Release This October

After being shown off in The MIX Summer Showcase earlier this week, the team have confirmed Neon Inferno will be out this October

Article Summary Neon Inferno launches on Steam in October, confirmed by Zenovia Interactive and Retrowave.

Experience a unique blend of 2D run-and-gun and gallery shooter gameplay in a dystopian NYC.

Play solo or team up in two-player co-op, battling crime syndicates and a corrupt NYPD.

Enjoy vibrant 32-bit pixel art, an atmospheric soundtrack, and challenging arcade modes.

Indie game developer Zenovia Interactive and publisher Retrowave confirmed the official release date for Neon Inferno, as it arrives this October. If you haven't seen the game yet, or missed out on The MIX Summer Showcase, this is a gallery shooter mixed with a 2D run-and-gun, all set against a futuristic NYC setting where the city is in the middle of a chaotic war. Up until now, we only knew the game was coming out this Fall, but now we know the official date is October 2, 2025, for both PC via Steam and consoles. Enjoy the latest trailer that came with the news above.

Neon Inferno

Three decades from now, New York City is at war with itself. A war with no battlefield: criminal syndicates control four of its five boroughs, fighting each other and the corrupt NYPD in a vicious struggle for supremacy. Into this dystopia steps a fledgling crime family trying to secure their place, striving for power just as everyone else. You are their deadliest weapon. As an assassin, your missions will take you through every area of this hyper-metropolitan sprawl: from the impoverished battle-torn slums of the Bronx, where the police and the gangs wage vicious war covering entire neighborhoods in flame, to the walled neon gardens of Inner Manhattan, where the upper-class and the lawmakers idle away their time enjoying the fruits of high culture, blissfully shielded from the chaos and the agony of the outside world — for now.

Shoot close, aim far: A dynamic blend of side-scroller and gallery-shooter, where the action takes place in both foreground and background (like playing Contra and Wild Guns at the same time).

A dynamic blend of side-scroller and gallery-shooter, where the action takes place in both foreground and background (like playing Contra and Wild Guns at the same time). Glorious 32-bit style: A sci-fi cityscape rendered in beautiful pixel art and backed by an evocative soundtrack.

A sci-fi cityscape rendered in beautiful pixel art and backed by an evocative soundtrack. Two-player co-op: With danger lurking around every street corner, wouldn't you be better off with a friend?

With danger lurking around every street corner, wouldn't you be better off with a friend? Satisfying arcade challenge: Enjoy a playthrough on an easier mode… or put your skills and resilience to the test with the 1-credit-clear Arcade Mode!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!