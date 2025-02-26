Posted in: 1C Entertainment, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 1C Game Studios, The War Of The Worlds: Siberia

The War Of The Worlds: Siberia Reveals New Cutscene

Check out the latest video for The War Of The Worlds: Siberia, as the team shows off a cutscene from the upcoming sci-fi game

Article Summary Watch a brand-new cutscene video showcasing intense action and dramatic twists in The War Of The Worlds: Siberia.

Experience an alternate 1896 where Martian invaders challenge survival in a reimagined Russian Empire.

Engage in thrilling third-person action with stealth, puzzles, and a unique arsenal from muskets to machine guns.

Dive into a riveting narrative of survival and political intrigue amid an alien invasion across historic Russia.

Indie game company 1C Game Studio has released a new video for the game The War Of The Worlds: Siberia, this time showing off a cutscene from the game. The video, which you can see above, shows off an interaction with the main character as you are hunting down a specific character while also snagging supplies. This video we have here has been translated into English for Western audiences, as it was originally released in Russian to fit the setting and motif of the game. So don't mind the character's mouths not moving correctly, as we're guessing the game will be in Russian with subtitles at launch and the option to switch to English. Enjoy the video while we're still waiting on a release date.

The War Of The Worlds: Siberia

In an alternate 1896, Earth was the target of a massive Martian invasion. The War of the Worlds: Siberia follows survivors who attempt to save themselves by fleeing the panic-stricken Petrograd, heading for the eastern end of the Russian Empire. Using combat, puzzle-solving, and stealth, central personnel will evade danger in order to succeed in fulfilling their missions. The events of the game take place in the Russian Empire during the first year of the Invasion. Players will encounter remarkable characters, visit picturesque locations, dive into dramatic cinematic scenes, and face arduous challenges.

The War of the Worlds: Siberia follows Student (our currently unnamed protagonist) as he attempts to navigate the Russian Empire, which is currently under the rule of alien invaders. With the original book set in England and the popular film set in America, TWotW: Siberia gives another perspective fueled by political intrigue and the intimidating sci-fi presence. The new in-engine trailer teases this enticing dichotomy, illuminating the precarious position of the game's protagonist and his allies as they survive under the imposition of their invaders as they seek to strike a bargain.

A thrilling third-person view action-adventure experience.

A unique setting of the Russian Empire under the rule of alien invaders.

An intricate story with memorable characters, historically inspired by 19th-century Russia.

Equipped with dozens of weapons, from cap-lock rifles and black powder pistols to the Maxim machine gun.

Stealth elements and spatial puzzles.

