PUBG Mobile Launches The Frost Festival Event For 2020

Krafton and Tencent Games revealed that the Frost Festival event has returned to PUBG Mobile for 2020 with some new stuff to do. This is basically just a free update to the game that will bring you a bit of a winter theme to the game, specifically a unique version of the Erangel battle royale map that will essentially dust the place with snow. You will have a chance to rummage around the map with new interactive and explorable wintry locations, as well as snowy monuments and themed decorations throughout. Beyond that, it's basically the same game you know and love. You can read more about the changes below along with a brand new trailer showing off a little bit of it as the event goes live today.

In the new "Frost Festival" event mode players will experience three frost castles that randomly spawn throughout the Erangel map, which can be looted for advantageous supplies. Added icy zones offer a unique combat-altering experience. Players can also traverse the frozen tundra to collect snowmen and snow chickens, which can both be used as statues for quick cover from enemy fire. The "Frost Festival" mode is available for a limited time and is accessible by selecting the Erangel event mode in the PUBG Mobile main menu. Slick Snowboards – At the beginning of each event match, all players receive a rideable snowboard which can be activated with the backpack button to quickly travel and jump over obstacles.

– At the beginning of each event match, all players receive a rideable snowboard which can be activated with the backpack button to quickly travel and jump over obstacles. Holiday-Themed Decoration – Erangel has been fitted in beautiful cosmetic changes to celebrate the season, including decorated buildings, fireplaces and Christmas trees. The flare gun is also updated with additional holiday flair.

– Erangel has been fitted in beautiful cosmetic changes to celebrate the season, including decorated buildings, fireplaces and Christmas trees. The flare gun is also updated with additional holiday flair. Special Events – Several surprise "Frost Festival" events are set to arrive for players and community members to spread the warmth of the season.