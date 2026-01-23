Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: 1M Bits Horde, META Publishing, Nested Lands

Nested Lands Already Pushed Its Release Date Back

Only a few days after announcing the Early Access release date, Nested Lands has already pushed back the launch to next month

Article Summary Nested Lands Early Access launch delayed from January 23 to February 25 for crucial improvements.

Survive in a dark, plague-ridden world by managing and growing your settlement of peasants.

Assign roles, craft items, and build defenses to face hostile forces and harsh weather conditions.

Every decision shapes your village's fate, with random events and moral choices impacting survival.

Developer 1M Bits Horde and publisher META Publishing have already pushed the Early Access date for Nested Lands back into February. Just a few days ago, we reported that the team planned to launch it on January 23, but those plans have changed, and the game will now arrive in EA on February 25. The move was made to add crucial features to the build before it goes live. We'll see if it gets pushed again, but for now, we're totally fine with devs taking their time to make sure a game works properly.

Nested Lands

Nested Lands is a multiplayer settlement-building RPG set in a dark, plague-ravaged world where twisted madmen and bandits roam the land. Your life will depend on how well you manage and grow your settlement. Fortunately, you're not alone in this dark world — your peasants will help you gather resources, craft items, and build defenses as you lead them through danger and privation. But remember, every choice you make has consequences and can lead your village to prosperity or a senseless death from the plague.

Start from a clean slate and build a brand-new civilization. Assign each peasant a specific role and order them to build, craft, or gather the resources you need to survive the hardships you will face. With dozens of upgradable buildings and hundreds of items to craft and customize, including farms and animals, you're free to shape your settlement as you see fit. But don't let your growing dynasty blind you — hostile forces lurk nearby, ready to spill your blood. The only way to break through the endless darkness of Nested Lands is to gather the other survivors who share your plight, but have yet to fully give up hope. Save and recruit peasants during your journey across the world. But keep in mind that they will need your protection. Harsh weather and the coming winter are also your sworn enemies, and the highly detailed world full of random events won't grant you a single moment's rest.

Start from nothing. Rise from the bottom, overcome monumental challenges, and make your fame echo across the Nested Lands. But be careful – all your decisions will be carefully watched and evaluated. Will your name be praised by all, or will its very sound instill fear into the common folk who dwell in this open world? The choice is yours. The disfigured nature of the world makes survival even more challenging. Before facing other threats, you need to secure the basics — a lack of medicine can wipe your village out faster than any blade. Craft, improve your skills, and endure the harsh reality of Nested Lands. Brutal weather and the coming winter may be your greatest foes, but random encounters won't offer any respite.

