Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: 1M Bits Horde, META Publishing, Nested Lands

Nested Lands Has Been Given An Early Access Date

The medieval RPG Nested Lands has been given an Early Access launch date, as we'll see the game released on Steam later this week

Article Summary Nested Lands Early Access launches January 23, offering players a first look at this medieval RPG.

Survive a plague-ravaged world by managing your village, crafting, and recruiting helpers for survival.

Experience deep systems including plague mechanics, reworked combat, and smarter AI villagers.

Shape your settlement, make tough choices, and defend against hostile threats in a challenging open world.

Developer 1M Bits Horde and publisher META Publishing have confirmed the Early Access release date for their upcoming game, Nested Lands. The team confirmed that players will be getting a good chunk of the game on January 23, offering up enough to play and get a taste for what the large-scale medieval RPG is like, but not everything, as they continue to work on the title. Some of those new aspects from the testing phase include a deeper plague system, reworked combat, smarter villagers, improved management tools, and several quality-of-life improvements across building, UI, and progression. No new trailer for it, just the date and what info we have below.

Nested Lands

Nested Lands is a multiplayer settlement-building RPG set in a dark, plague-ravaged world where twisted madmen and bandits roam the land. Your life will depend on how well you manage and grow your settlement. Fortunately, you're not alone in this dark world — your peasants will help you gather resources, craft items, and build defenses as you lead them through danger and privation. But remember, every choice you make has consequences and can lead your village to prosperity or a senseless death from the plague.

Start from a clean slate and build a brand-new civilization. Assign each peasant a specific role and order them to build, craft, or gather the resources you need to survive the hardships you will face. With dozens of upgradable buildings and hundreds of items to craft and customize, including farms and animals, you're free to shape your settlement as you see fit. But don't let your growing dynasty blind you — hostile forces lurk nearby, ready to spill your blood. The only way to break through the endless darkness of Nested Lands is to gather the other survivors who share your plight, but have yet to fully give up hope. Save and recruit peasants during your journey across the world. But keep in mind that they will need your protection. Harsh weather and the coming winter are also your sworn enemies, and the highly detailed world full of random events won't grant you a single moment's rest.

Start from nothing. Rise from the bottom, overcome monumental challenges, and make your fame echo across the Nested Lands. But be careful – all your decisions will be carefully watched and evaluated. Will your name be praised by all, or will its very sound instill fear into the common folk who dwell in this open world? The choice is yours. The disfigured nature of the world makes survival even more challenging. Before facing other threats, you need to secure the basics — a lack of medicine can wipe your village out faster than any blade. Craft, improve your skills, and endure the harsh reality of Nested Lands. Brutal weather and the coming winter may be your greatest foes, but random encounters won't offer any respite.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!