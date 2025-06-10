Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ByteRockers' Games, Net.Attack()

Net.Attack() Confirms Early Access Release After Steam Next Fest

After having released a free demo this week for Steam Next Fest, the developers for Net.Attack() confirmed an Early Access release date

Article Summary Net.Attack() drops a free playable demo for Steam Next Fest, available until June 16.

ByteRockers' Games confirms Early Access release date for Net.Attack() after the fest ends.

Build custom attacks using a unique, accessible node-based coding system in top-down action roguelite.

Every run in Net.Attack() offers new challenges, rewarding problem-solving and strategic coding skills.

Indie game developer and publisher ByteRockers' Games revealed they have an Early Access release date planned for Net.Attack() shortly after Steam Next Fest. I you weren't already aware, the game has a demo out now giving you an early piece of the game to check out, which you can play until June 16. If you end up liking the demo, you'll be happy to know the game will have an Early Access launch just a few days later, as you'll be able to play an early build starting June 19, 2025. Along with the news comes a new trailer, showing off a few new aspects of the coding and Survivors-like crossover game, which we have for you here, giving you a better idea of what the EA version will be like.

Net.Attack()

Net.Attack() is a dynamic top-down action roguelite where you create your own abilities using programming. Dive into the node-based coding system, designed for both newcomers and coding enthusiasts. Build, tweak, and optimize your attacks and dominate the virtual battleboards. Revolutionizes coding by providing a drag-and-drop node system that turns complex coding concepts into visual, manageable components. This user-friendly interface allows you to easily construct and refine powerful algorithms, making the art of coding both fun and accessible to everyone, regardless of prior programming knowledge.

Engage in fast-paced, top-down action where each round pushes your strategic limits. Whether you have 20 minutes or several hours, the game offers a deeply rewarding experience. No two playthroughs are the same in Net.Attack(). The game constantly evolves with new challenges that test your problem-solving skills and creativity. Each session offers unique scenarios that require you to adapt and optimize your code and attacks. With a huge variety of unlockables, including new nodes, characters and more, your can enchance your attacks and create new combinations of effects.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!