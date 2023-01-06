NetEase Games Has Officially Acquired Skybox Labs

NetEase Games has announced the latest acquisition for their company as they revealed Skybox Labs is now under their umbrella. The Canadian-based studio has been working with the China-based publisher for a while now, so essentially this is just making it official ownership. We don't have the finer details of the deal, but what we do know is that they will continue to work with NetEase to help make new partnerships and content while still operating independently under the leadership of its three co-founders: Shyang Kong, Derek MacNeil, and Steven Silvester. We got quotes from both companies below about the new deal.

"Over the last decade, we've had the pleasure to work on beloved games such as Halo Infinite, Minecraft, and Fallout 76," said Shyang Kong, co-founder of SkyBox Labs. "We remain committed to growing our presence in Canada, supporting our current and future partners, and co-developing more AAA games for some of the biggest game studios around the world. We have built a team of talented individuals who are passionate and creative, and by joining NetEase Games, we will also be able to accelerate our plans to pursue new creative opportunities, and enjoy access to world-class operational resources and the full breadth and depth of NetEase's services so we can scale faster in Canada."

"We are thrilled to welcome SkyBox Labs to the NetEase Games family and are committed to creating an environment that allows them to thrive and operate independently as a game studio," said Simon Zhu, president of global investment and partnerships for NetEase Games. "We were impressed with their extensive experience in game development and are great admirers of their past work on some of the world's leading franchises. We look forward to working with the SkyBox Labs co-founders and providing the resources needed to help them grow their presence in Canada as they continue to support top creators around the world in developing unforgettable gaming experiences for players."