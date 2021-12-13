NetherRealm Studios Gives Winter Updates To MK Mobile & Injustice 2

NetherRealm Studios has released a pair of updates for the mobile versions of Injustice 2 and Mortal Kombat Mobile in time for the winter. The big addition for MKM is that you're getting the MK11 version of Sindel added to the roster, while the Injustice 2 addition is a special holiday event featuring Mr. Freeze. Not to mention a slew of additions for both games to get you through the next couple of months. We have the finer details of both for you below.

Available now, Diamond MK11 Sindel is the newest character in Mortal Kombat Mobile and former Queen of Edenia, who will stop at nothing to keep her place of power and privilege. Sindel's mystical abilities make her one of the strongest damage dealers on the MK11 team. Her deadly banshee screams can be heard throughout the realms, Weakening and Slowing her opponents, and making them Bleed. Sindel can also counterattack her enemies with a move that applies Stun, but players must take care to use this special move wisely. NEW – Dark Queen's Tower (Available Now): Available now for a limited time, the new Dark Queen's Tower takes place in the past during the Edenian war, when Outworld invaded Edenia. There's no time to choose sides, and players must fight off both Edenians and Outworlders to survive. Kombatants will earn new Dark Queen's Tower Equipment cards along the way, and those who reach the top will receive a guaranteed Diamond Character with a chance at MK11 Rain.

As a special holiday treat, players can login daily to receive free mystery gifts in-game, with each one being better than the last. NEW – Quality of Life Improvements (Available Now): Players will now be able to improve their kollection faster by using sliders to upgrade Characters and Special Attacks for several levels at once. Additionally, players can choose to display their Characters' health status as either Health Points or a percentage of Max Health. The Health bar will also be highlighted when a Brutality can be performed.

Releasing in December, Mr. Freeze will join the roster as a new Legendary character in Injustice 2 Mobile. This frigid fighter deals additional damage against Frozen opponents, which increases when his team spends Power Bars. Mr. Freeze and his Legendary teammates can hit opponents multiple times before breaking Freeze and inflicting Frostbite right after. Lastly, he can also create a Frost Field that increases his Power generation and Freezes opponents. NEW – Solo Raid Event: On Ice! (Coming Soon): Mr. Freeze is gathering some old acquaintances and awakening his army from cryostasis to steal resources to cure his beloved wife, Nora. His reckless plan will put many lives at risk, and players must save Gotham before he freezes the city and everyone in it. Those who complete the event will have a chance to earn a 3-Star Mr. Freeze as a completion reward.

