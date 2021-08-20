Netmarble Releases The Marvel Future Revolution Soundtrack

Netmarble has taken the next step to promote their next new game, Marvel Future Revolution, with the release of its soundtrack. The game won't be released to the public until August 25th, but you can currently hype yourself up on the music on what is being called the Convergence Soundtrack. Each of the songs represents a different hero, so you can jam out to the music specified for Spider-Man, Black Widow, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and more. We have more info on how you can listen to it below, along with some quotes from the team about making the music.

Produced jointly by Marvel Games and Netmarble Monster, this album includes "The Convergence," the main theme song of Marvel Future Revolution and the Captain America theme song "Legendary Hero." The soundtrack contains a total of 42 songs, including the Spider-Man theme song "Amazing Friend." Marvel Future Revolution: Convergence Soundtrack can be enjoyed on music streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music and is available here.

"The Convergence of orchestra and rock. The Revolution of art and music. The Future of games," said Danny Koo, Director of Product Development at Marvel Games. "This is where talents from different worlds collide to make this amazing Marvel Future Revolution: Convergence Soundtrack possible. Working with the talented Netmarble Monster Team is always a pleasure of mine! We can't wait to unleash the orchestra show for all our fans soon!"

"I am delighted and grateful to be able to collaborate with many music talents including Danny Koo at Marvel Games in pushing the boundary and explore different musical genres possibilities in Marvel Future Revolution. We hope our fans and newcomers alike are able to appreciate the amount of epic efforts and awesomeness that goes into all these tracks!" said Kang Jae-wook, team leader of Netmarble Monster's sound team.